Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in a regal purple saree and heavy diamond jewellery; fans react: ‘Royalty inside her DNA’

Veteran Bollywood actor and dancer Madhuri Dixit turned heads in Banaras as she attended the grand inaugural event of PNG Jewellers in Sigra. For the occasion, she donned a regal purple saree adorned with intricate gold zari embroidery along the borders. She paired the look with statement diamond jewellery, adding a touch of opulence to her graceful ensemble. Here's a detailed breakdown of the Bollywood diva's ensemble! (Instagram)

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She shared glimpses from the event on Instagram on March 29, offering a closer look at her elegant ensemble along with moments from the inaugural festivities. She captioned the post, “Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.”

Let’s take a closer look at the 58-year-old actor’s richly elegant ensemble!