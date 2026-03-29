Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in a regal purple saree and heavy diamond jewellery; fans react: ‘Royalty inside her DNA’
Madhuri Dixit attended a jewellery store inauguration event wearing an elegant purple saree, which made fans gush that she looks like royalty.
Veteran Bollywood actor and dancer Madhuri Dixit turned heads in Banaras as she attended the grand inaugural event of PNG Jewellers in Sigra. For the occasion, she donned a regal purple saree adorned with intricate gold zari embroidery along the borders. She paired the look with statement diamond jewellery, adding a touch of opulence to her graceful ensemble.
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She shared glimpses from the event on Instagram on March 29, offering a closer look at her elegant ensemble along with moments from the inaugural festivities. She captioned the post, “Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.”
Let’s take a closer look at the 58-year-old actor’s richly elegant ensemble!
Madhuri Dixit stuns in a purple saree
Madhuri looked effortlessly elegant in a regal purple saree designed by Mrunalini Rao, that seamlessly blended tradition with understated glamour. The rich, jewel-toned drape was accentuated with intricate gold zari embroidery along the borders and pallu, featuring delicate floral and paisley motifs.
The pallu stood out with its dense detailing, creating a striking contrast against the otherwise fluid silhouette. The pleats were neatly structured, allowing the fabric to fall gracefully and enhance the overall drape. Her sleeveless blouse, in the same vibrant hue, lent a structured, couture-like finish that elevated the entire look.
The Bollywood diva's jewellery struck the perfect balance between statement and sophistication. She paired the ensemble with a layered diamond choker-style necklace from PNG Jewellers, that sat elegantly along her neckline, complemented by matching drop earrings. Stacked bangles and dainty rings added a touch of sparkle, enhancing the richness of the outfit without drawing away attention.
Her makeup leaned towards soft glamour, with a luminous, dewy base and a warm flush of blush that enhanced her natural glow. Her eyes were defined with kohl and blended brown eyeshadow, while her brows were neatly shaped to frame her face. A muted pink lip added a fresh, polished finish. Her hair, styled in voluminous, side-parted waves, brought movement and completed the look with effortless grace.
Fan reactions
The comments section was quickly flooded with purple hearts and heart-eye emojis, as fans couldn’t stop gushing over her look. Many praised both the colour and her sophisticated charm, with one user writing, “the color that gave us India's daughter in HAHK. And even today remaining India's national treasure,” while another added, “stunning love this colour on you…one of my fave colours. You look sooo beautiful, love you.” Others kept it short and sweet with, “Gorgeous ma'am,” and “Evergreen Madhuri madam,” while one comment stood out with a lyrical tribute: “Royalty inside her DNA.—Kendrick Lamar.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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