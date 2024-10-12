Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s new hairstyle leaves fans swooning. Internet says, ‘reverse age mode is on’

Mahendra Singh Dhoni got a fresh haircut and we are swooning at the pictures. The set of pictures featuring Dhoni’s new hairstyle was shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim on his Instagram profile. The hairstylist made our weekend better with the set of pictures of our very own Thala’s new look. The cricketer looked dapper in a stylish look featuring a voluminous top with back brushed look, with trimmed sides. The back brushed hair in the front directed to one side. In a casual T-shirt, Dhoni looked super stylish as he posed for the pictures. Mahendra Singh Dhoni looked dapper in a stylish look featuring a voluminous top with back brushed look, with trimmed sides. (Instagram/@aalimhakim)

“Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The one and only our Thala,” wrote Aalim Hakim in the caption. One of the pictures from the set features Dhoni’s side profile, while in another picture, Aalim Hakim can be seen making some last-minute fixes in the hairstyle. In tinted shades with green borders, Dhoni looked dapper in his new look.

How the Internet reacted to Dhoni's new look:

In no time, the post was flooded with likes and comments from Aalim Hakim’s Instagram family, and Dhoni’s fans. One comment read - Looking like Hollywood superstar,” while another fan commented, “Coolest look for most cool person.” “Reverse age mode is on,” wrote another netizen.

However, the hairstyle also had the Internet divided on how much time the look lasts after stepping out of the salon. One fan pointed it out and wrote, “He always looks good in your Saloon, Ground jaate hi hairstyle phir normal. Just like us.”

About Mahendra Singh Dhoni:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a professional cricketer. He is regarded as one of the one of the most prolific wicket-keeper batsmen and captains – he led the national cricket team to victory in the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. In the Indian Premier League, Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings. He had led the team to win five times – in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.

