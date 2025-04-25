Malaika Arora embraces stretch marks in a classy leather jacket, denims; her red dress leaves internet swooning. Pics

Malaika Arora dropped pictures from her holiday in New York on Instagram. The photos give a glimpse of all the experiences the star enjoyed while staying in the city and the stunning outfits she wore. Here's a look at her vacay album. Malaika Arora stuns in two stylish looks during New York holiday.

Malaika Arora holidays in New York City

On April 24, Malaika Arora shared pictures from her vacation with the caption, “Nyc [heart emoji].” The album featured a selfie of Malaika looking stunning in a red gown and another dressed in a brown crop top, a stylish leather jacket, and low-waist denim pants. She also shared pictures in which she looked classy in a tan coat and a sweater dress paired with Chanel boots, sunglasses, and a stylish tote bag. In another photo, she wore a beige, striped print trench coat, pants, a white shirt, and a knitted sweater.

Malaika's album also featured a video of a rock show she attended and pictures of her enjoying cherry blossoms, visiting a church, a view of the New York skyline, and eating delicious meals, including truffle pasta, baked potatoes, and hot dogs.

How did Malaika style her outfits?

Malaika embraced her stretch marks, dressed in the crop top, dark brown leather jacket, and blue denim look. She wore a brown bralette-style crop top featuring a plunging neckline and a short hem length, showing off her toned midriff. She accessorised the outfit with a black belt, rings, sunglasses, and bracelets.

As for the red dress, it has a plunging sweetheart neckline, halter straps, a figure-hugging silhouette, a full-body hem length, and a gathered design all over. She accessorised the look with a gold bracelet and rings.

What did the internet say?

Malaika's followers flooded the comments section with compliments. Her sister, Amrita Arora, wrote, “Yaaas girl.” Orry dropped a chilli emoji. A user wrote, “Goodness Gracious.” Another commented, “She's still got it.” A comment under her post read, “What a stunner.” Another said, “Body is tea.” A fan wrote, “Body is bodying.”