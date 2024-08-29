Malaika Arora's stunning white dress is just 830! Here's where you can buy it too

Malaika Arora was snapped by the paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The actor wore a white summer dress for the outing and proved looking good can be affordable yet sexy. (Also Read | Malaika Arora's 'Ab Fab' routine is the most brutal ab workout you will ever try. Check it out) Malaika Arora steps out in Mumbai wearing an affordable white Zara dress. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora's sexy yet affordable dress

Malaika Arora wears many hats - a fashion icon, fitness enthusiast, model, a great dancer, and an entrepreneur. However, it is Malaika's sartorial choices that never fail to make headlines. The 48-year-old diva holds couture dresses, breezy summer dresses and red-carpet-worthy gowns in her collection, and each piece is equally steal-worthy. Including the white maxi dress she wore for stepping out in the city.

What is the price of Malaika Arora's dress?

If you thought the stunning white dress would empty your pockets, you are sorely mistaken. Malaika's dress is from the fast fashion label Zara. It is called the ZW Collection Ruffled Poplin Dress. Adding the ensemble to your wardrobe will cost you $9.99, which is approximately ₹830.

The dress is selling at 90% discount!

Decoding Malaika's look in the Zara outfit

The Zara dress is spun from 100 per cent cotton, making it a great pick for the summer season. It has a plunging sweetheart neckline, spaghetti straps with ties, fitted cups, a bodycon bodice, a flared skirt, and a single-tier ruffled hem.

Malaika accessorised the ensemble with a cream-coloured mini Tods bag, chunky slip-on sandals, rectangle-shaped sunglasses, and a stylish bracelet watch. Meanwhile, for the glam, she opted for a bare face, glossy lips, feathered brows, and red-painted nails. She secured her hair in a centre-parted messy bun to tie the look together.

About Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan. They were together for 19 years before separating in 2016 and officially getting a divorce in 2017. She dated actor Arjun Kapoor for a couple of years. She is often seen as a judge on reality shows such as India's Best Dancer, MTV Supermodel of the Year, India's Next Top Model, India's Got Talent, and more.