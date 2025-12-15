Masaba Gupta reveals she once had an acidity attack due to a ‘tight’ corset: 6 things you should avoid when wearing one

. Sometimes, acidity can strike for reasons other than food! Don't believe us? Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta recently recalled getting an “acidity attack” after wearing a tight corset for a burlesque number in Kesari Chapter 2, and the timing made it even more brutal. It happened just two days after her wedding. Glamorous on screen, uncomfortable in real life, the moment has sparked a very real conversation fashion rarely has loudly enough: corsets are powerful, beautiful, and absolutely not something to mess around with casually. Masaba Gupta’s corset caused an acidity attack: Here's what not to do when wearing one(Pinterest/Instagram)

Corsets have had a major comeback, from red carpets to music videos to festive wear. But Masaba’s experience is a reminder that this trend needs a little more respect for the human body. Here's what Masaba shared on Sania Mirza's podcast recently: “This one is very recent. I am at my fittest. This was two days after my wedding. I did an item song in the film Kesari 2. I was doing a burlesque number. I was very excited. I was wearing this corset. It was so tight that I had an acidity attack. So, I want to let you all know. I was chugging Eno and pretending to be hot.”

If you’re still tempted to lace up, here’s what not to do with a corset, and how to wear one without turning fashion into a health hazard.

What not to do when wearing a corset top:

1. Don’t size down for drama

This is the biggest mistake. A corset is already structured to shape the body, buying one smaller than your actual size doesn’t make it look better, it just compresses your organs. Tight lacing can restrict breathing, press on the stomach, and trigger issues like acid reflux, nausea, or dizziness. If you can’t take a full breath or sit comfortably, it’s not “snatched”, it’s unsafe.

2. Don’t wear it right after heavy meals

Corsets and digestion are not friends. Wearing one soon after eating, especially rich, spicy, or heavy food, can push stomach acid upwards, leading to heartburn or acidity attacks (yes, exactly what Masaba experienced). If you’re planning a corset look, eat light, eat early, and give your body time before lacing up.

3. Don’t treat corsets like everyday tops

A corset is not a crop top. It’s a structured garment with boning, compression, and rigidity. Wearing it for long hours, especially during performances, dancing, or extended shoots, can strain your core and digestive system. If your outfit demands a corset silhouette, consider modern alternatives like corset-inspired tops or bustiers with stretch panels.

4. Don’t ignore fabric and boning quality

Not all corsets are created equal. Cheap boning, stiff synthetic fabrics, and poor construction can dig into the ribs and abdomen. Look for breathable linings, flexible steel or spiral boning, and soft edges. If it feels sharp, pokey, or suffocating during a trial wear, it will feel worse after two hours.

5. Don’t lace yourself blindly

Over-tightening is often accidental. Many people lace corsets without understanding how tension should be distributed. Uneven or aggressive lacing puts pressure on the midsection instead of shaping the waist evenly. If you’re wearing a corset for a major event or performance, get professional help with fitting and lacing.

6. Don’t wear it when your body is already stressed

Post-wedding exhaustion, lack of sleep, hormonal changes, dehydration, your body talks, even if fashion doesn’t listen. Wearing a tight corset when your system is already vulnerable can amplify discomfort. If you’re bloated, tired, or unwell, skip the corset. There will always be another outfit.

What to do instead?

If you love the corset aesthetic but want comfort, opt for:

Corset-style blouses with elastic backs

Boned bodices built into dresses

Waist-cinching belts over structured tops

Shapewear that supports instead of squeezes

These give the same sculpted effect without compressing your internal organs.

Masaba Gupta’s story is about wearing corsets intelligently. Fashion should enhance confidence, not compromise health. The most powerful looks are the ones you can breathe, move, and exist comfortably in.

Similar stories for you:

Paranda is back with pearls, pom-poms and crochet: 5 ways to style it to upgrade your braid

Pinterest 2026 fashion forecast: Brooches, lace and all trends you’ll actually want in your closet

Christmas 2025: The fashion playbook you need for the holiday season