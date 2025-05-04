Met Gala’s wildest moments: 10 most unforgettable and bizarre celebrity looks of all time

Met Gala 2025 is almost here, and we seriously can't wait to see what jaw-dropping looks hit the red carpet this time. Set to take place on Tuesday, May 5, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, fashion's biggest night has always served up unforgettable moments. Check out 10 Met Gala moments where celebrities took fashion to wild, unbelievable heights. (Instagram)

Over the years, some celebs have totally turned heads with daring, out-of-the-box outfits, while others left us wondering what were they thinking? So, ahead of this year's spectacle, let's rewind and check out some of the most bizarre and bold fashion moments in Met Gala history. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra turns NYC into her runway ahead of Met Gala 2025 in stylish brown silk co-ord set worth ₹70K. See pics )

1. Jared Leto, 2023

Jared Leto always knows how to make a statement at the Met Gala, and 2023 was no different. Embracing the theme “In honour of Karl,” the Morbius star turned heads by showing up dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s iconic pet cat, Choupette, truly taking the tribute to a whole new level.

2. Doja Cat, 2023

Jared Leto wasn’t alone in channelling Choupette at the 2023 Met Gala. Doja Cat also embraced the feline theme for her debut appearance, donning realistic cat prosthetics, claw-like nails, and a dazzling diamond headpiece complete with cat ears. And in true Doja fashion, she stayed in character all night, answering red carpet questions with actual meows.

3. Lil Nas X, 2023

Lil Nas X is known for going all out at the Met Gala, and 2023 was no exception. The rapper turned heads in a daring metallic Dior Men thong, his entire body covered in silver paint and adorned with pearls and crystals. He even added a subtle nod to Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, with shimmering silver whiskers completing the bold look.

4. Kim Kardashian, 2021

Kim Kardashian embraced full anonymity at the 2021 Met Gala, stepping onto the red carpet in a head-to-toe black Balenciaga haute couture gown. Complete with a matching train and face-covering mask, the look left fans and onlookers doing double-takes, wondering who was behind the mysterious ensemble.

5. Priyanka Chopra, 2019

Priyanka Chopra Jonas fully embraced the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme at the Met Gala, turning heads in a dramatic Dior Haute Couture ensemble. Her look featured a statement crown, a corset with cage detailing, vibrant feathers, and a flowing cape, delivering a bold, theatrical moment on the red carpet.

6. Cardi B, 2019

Cardi B stole the spotlight at the 2019 Met Gala in a jaw-dropping custom Thom Browne gown. Drenched in deep red, the dramatic outfit was adorned with 30,000 feathers and took a team of 35 people over 2,000 hours to craft. To top it off, the look featured 44-carat ruby nipples designed by Stefere Jewellery.

7. Katy Perry, 2019

Katy Perry turned heads at the 2019 Met Gala in a dramatic Moschino chandelier outfit.(File images)

At the 2019 Met Gala, Katy Perry embraced the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme in a dramatic Moschino chandelier outfit designed by Jeremy Scott. Weighing 40 pounds and adorned with working lights, the look was bold, theatrical, and impossible to miss. Perry even joked she wouldn’t be sitting down and added to the moment by singing a snippet of Sia’s “Chandelier” on the red carpet.

8. Rihanna, 2023

Rihanna’s Met Gala outfits are always unforgettable, and her 2023 look was no exception. While pregnant, she wowed in a bold Valentino ensemble that made her resemble an enormous rosebush. The outfit featured a massive train, yet somehow still managed to look surprisingly comfy.

9. Janelle Monáe, 2023

Janelle Monáe definitely brings the "wacky" factor to every red carpet, and the Met Gala 2023 was no different. She rocked a bold Thom Browne black-and-white coat that was already making a statement, but the real surprise came halfway up the stairs when she removed the coat to reveal a sheer pannier dress and bikini underneath.

10. Frank Ocean, 2021

Frank Ocean’s Met Gala moment was impossible to forget, thanks to him bringing a green robot baby as his plus-one, seemingly to promote his luxury brand, Homer. The baby was eerily lifelike, with its head and arms moving, giving it an uncanny valley vibe that was both mesmerising and a bit unsettling. The fact that it left everyone staring? Definitely part of the plan.