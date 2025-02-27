Menu Explore
Milan Fashion Week: Diesel showcases ultra-low-waist jeans, skirts against a vivid giant graffiti

Reuters | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi
Feb 27, 2025 04:01 PM IST

At Milan Fashion Week, Diesel presented its new collection featuring ultra-low-waist denim, skirts and jackets displayed in front of vibrant graffiti. 

Diesel, renowned for its denim and casual wear, showcased a range of ultra-low-waist jeans and skirts, boucle jackets, and plastic-coated garments against a vivid backdrop of giant graffiti on the second day of the Milan Fashion Week.

Models showcase Diesel's latest collection at Milan Fashion Week. (Reuters)
Models showcase Diesel's latest collection at Milan Fashion Week. (Reuters)

Diesel's showcase at Milan Fashion Week

Models sporting striking all-white or black contact lenses strutted amidst 3.2 kilometres of graffiti-adorned fabrics crafted by some 7,000 artists. The vibrant materials were also draped around human-shaped inflatables at the centre of the venue.

Creative director Glenn Martens, who recently took on the same role at Maison Margiela, presented Diesel's autumn-winter collection dominated by shades of grey.

Both Diesel and Maison Margiela are part of the family-owned fashion conglomerate OTB.

Milan Fashion Week, running until March 3, is the third stop in the month-long global fashion calendar which also features shows in New York, London and Paris.

Leading Italian fashion houses including Marni and Fendi also unveil their new collections on Wednesday, with labels such as Prada, Versace, Giorgio Armani, and Dolce & Gabbana following in the coming days.

