Minimum 55% off on W and Biba kurtas: Stock up for summer at smart prices in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

If your ethnic wardrobe needs a refresh, this is the moment to act. With minimum 55% off on W for Woman and Biba kurtas, classic silhouettes and everyday favourites are now available at prices that make stocking up feel smart, during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Known for their reliable fits, quality fabrics, and wearable designs, both brands deliver kurtas that work for office hours, festive lunches, and everything in between.
From contemporary prints to elegant embroidery, here are the standout W and Biba kurtas worth adding to cart right now.
W and Biba kurtas for women at minimum 55% off
This shirt-style kurta blends modern tailoring with ethnic sensibility. The grey geometric print keeps it sharp and versatile, making it perfect for office wear or smart-casual days. Pair it with straight pants or cigarette trousers for a clean, contemporary look.
Crafted in soft Liva rayon, this straight-fit printed kurta is designed for all-day comfort. Lightweight and breathable, it works beautifully for daily wear, travel, or casual outings while still looking polished and put-together.
This front-open kurta adds a stylish twist to everyday ethnic wear. Easy to layer and flattering in fit, it can be worn as a kurta or styled like a long jacket over inner layers, making it a versatile wardrobe essential.
Ideal for slightly cooler days, this acrylic yarn-dyed kurta offers warmth without bulk. The straight silhouette keeps it elegant and fuss-free, making it suitable for workwear or relaxed festive gatherings.
Another everyday favourite, this printed straight kurta stands out for its comfortable fabric and easy fit. It’s the kind of piece you’ll reach for on busy mornings when you want effortless style with zero effort.
This embroidered green kurta brings understated elegance to ethnic dressing. The clean straight cut paired with delicate embroidery makes it perfect for festive occasions, office celebrations, or family get-togethers.
Why this sale is worth shopping
W and Biba kurtis are known for their durability, flattering cuts, and timeless appeal. With discounts starting at 55% off, you get premium ethnic wear at a fraction of the usual price, making it the perfect time to upgrade basics or invest in statement pieces.
W and Biba kurtas for women at minimum 55% off: FAQs
Yes. Many styles from both brands, especially straight-fit and shirt-style kurtis, are ideal for office and workwear.
Yes. The minimum 55% off is part of a sale and may end soon or vary depending on stock availability.
Absolutely. Embroidered and structured kurtis can be paired with statement dupattas, jewellery, and palazzos for festive looks.
Most W and Biba kurtis are made from breathable fabrics like rayon, Liva, cotton blends, and acrylic for light winter wear.
