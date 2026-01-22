Edit Profile
    Minimum 55% off on W and Biba kurtas: Stock up for summer at smart prices in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

    With min. 55% off on W for Woman and Biba kurtas, this sale is ideal for refreshing your wardrobe. These kurtis deliver comfort and style at unbeatable prices.

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 6:00 PM IST
    By Samarpita Yashaswini
    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    W for Woman Grey Geometric Printplay Shirt Kurta_23FEW18954-120126_L_12View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    BIBA Women Printed Mix and Match(ASSORTED18372_Yellow_38)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    BIBA Women's Rayon Printed Mix and Match Kurta(KITCH18816_Yellow_42), Regular Fit, 3XLView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    BIBA Wool Women Yarndyed Straight Fit Kurta(WINTERW18468_Berry_L), PurpleView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    BIBA Women Printed Mix and Match(UZBEK18682_Navy_32)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE
    View More...

    If your ethnic wardrobe needs a refresh, this is the moment to act. With minimum 55% off on W for Woman and Biba kurtas, classic silhouettes and everyday favourites are now available at prices that make stocking up feel smart, during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Known for their reliable fits, quality fabrics, and wearable designs, both brands deliver kurtas that work for office hours, festive lunches, and everything in between.

    Min 55% off on W and Biba kurtas: Smart prices on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
    Min 55% off on W and Biba kurtas: Smart prices on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

    From contemporary prints to elegant embroidery, here are the standout W and Biba kurtas worth adding to cart right now.

    W and Biba kurtas for women at minimum 55% off

    Loading Suggestions...

    This shirt-style kurta blends modern tailoring with ethnic sensibility. The grey geometric print keeps it sharp and versatile, making it perfect for office wear or smart-casual days. Pair it with straight pants or cigarette trousers for a clean, contemporary look.

    Loading Suggestions...

    Crafted in soft Liva rayon, this straight-fit printed kurta is designed for all-day comfort. Lightweight and breathable, it works beautifully for daily wear, travel, or casual outings while still looking polished and put-together.

    Loading Suggestions...

    This front-open kurta adds a stylish twist to everyday ethnic wear. Easy to layer and flattering in fit, it can be worn as a kurta or styled like a long jacket over inner layers, making it a versatile wardrobe essential.

    Loading Suggestions...

    Ideal for slightly cooler days, this acrylic yarn-dyed kurta offers warmth without bulk. The straight silhouette keeps it elegant and fuss-free, making it suitable for workwear or relaxed festive gatherings.

    Loading Suggestions...

    Another everyday favourite, this printed straight kurta stands out for its comfortable fabric and easy fit. It’s the kind of piece you’ll reach for on busy mornings when you want effortless style with zero effort.

    Loading Suggestions...

    This embroidered green kurta brings understated elegance to ethnic dressing. The clean straight cut paired with delicate embroidery makes it perfect for festive occasions, office celebrations, or family get-togethers.

    Why this sale is worth shopping

    W and Biba kurtis are known for their durability, flattering cuts, and timeless appeal. With discounts starting at 55% off, you get premium ethnic wear at a fraction of the usual price, making it the perfect time to upgrade basics or invest in statement pieces.

    W and Biba kurtas for women at minimum 55% off: FAQs
    Yes. Many styles from both brands, especially straight-fit and shirt-style kurtis, are ideal for office and workwear.
    Yes. The minimum 55% off is part of a sale and may end soon or vary depending on stock availability.
    Absolutely. Embroidered and structured kurtis can be paired with statement dupattas, jewellery, and palazzos for festive looks.
    Most W and Biba kurtis are made from breathable fabrics like rayon, Liva, cotton blends, and acrylic for light winter wear.

    • Samarpita Yashaswini
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Samarpita Yashaswini

      Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own.Read More

