Miss Universe 2024: Where and when to watch the finale of crowning the winner with new tiara
The glamourous beauty pageant will culminate with the winner getting crowned the new Miss Universe crown. Here's where and when to watch it.
The 73rd Miss Universe show is nearing its grand finale in Mexico City. The previous winner Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua will crown her the new titleholder. The preliminary rounds and national costume parade happened on November 14. This year 130 candidates from various countries across the globe joined the international beauty pageant to become Miss Universe 2024. Here’s how and when you can watch Miss Universe from India.
When is the finale and where to watch?
The glam beauty pageant culminates on November 16 at 8 PM ET and it will be aired live on the Miss Universe Youtube channel. Indians can tune in on November 17 early morning at around 6:30 A.M.
Who is representing India?
Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha is representing India. For the national costume parade round, she dressed up as the ‘Golden Bird.’ Full of poise and aplomb, she embraced the gilded costume.
New crown
Miss Universe 2024 unveiled a new crown “Lumière de l’Infini”. It’s a pearl-encrusted gold tiara made by the French-Filipino jewellery brand Jewelmer. The name of the crown "Lumière de l’Infini translates to ‘Light of the Infinity.' It is adorned with 23 South Sea pearls.
Who are the judges?
The jury panel features prominent and influential figures from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, art, and philanthropy:
- Emilio Estefan: Grammy-winning Cuban-American music producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.
- Lele Pons: Venezuelan-American singer, actress, and social media influencer.
- Michael Cinco: Filipino designer, famous for luxurious couture gowns.
- Eva Cavalli: Austrian fashion designer known for her work with Roberto Cavalli.
- Jessica Carrillo: Mexican journalist and TV host for Telemundo.
- Gianluca Vacchi: Italian entrepreneur, DJ, and social media star.
- Margaret Gardiner: South African journalist and Miss Universe 1978.
- Nova Stevens: Canadian model, actress, and activist.
- Farina: Colombian singer and actress, a trailblazer in Latin urban music.
- Gary Nader: Influential Lebanese-Dominican art collector and gallery owner.
- Gabriela Gonzalez: Celebrated Mexican designer.
- Camila Guiribitey: Cuban philanthropist, dentist, and social media influencer.
