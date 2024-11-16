Miss Universe 2024: Where and when to watch the finale of crowning the winner with new tiara

The 73rd Miss Universe show is nearing its grand finale in Mexico City. The previous winner Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua will crown her the new titleholder. The preliminary rounds and national costume parade happened on November 14. This year 130 candidates from various countries across the globe joined the international beauty pageant to become Miss Universe 2024. Here’s how and when you can watch Miss Universe from India. The Miss Universe crown is displayed during a media presentation at the Mexico City Arena, in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

When is the finale and where to watch?

The glam beauty pageant culminates on November 16 at 8 PM ET and it will be aired live on the Miss Universe Youtube channel. Indians can tune in on November 17 early morning at around 6:30 A.M.

Who is representing India?

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha is representing India. For the national costume parade round, she dressed up as the ‘Golden Bird.’ Full of poise and aplomb, she embraced the gilded costume.

New crown

Miss Universe 2024 unveiled a new crown “Lumière de l’Infini”. It’s a pearl-encrusted gold tiara made by the French-Filipino jewellery brand Jewelmer. The name of the crown "Lumière de l’Infini translates to ‘Light of the Infinity.' It is adorned with 23 South Sea pearls.

Who are the judges?

The jury panel features prominent and influential figures from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, art, and philanthropy: