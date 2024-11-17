Miss Universe 2024: Who is Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, the first contestant from Denmark to win the crown

Miss Universe 2024: Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig won the 73rd Miss Universe competition held in Mexico. The 21-year-old competed against 125 contestants who participated from all across the globe, including India's Rhea Singha. The first runner-up was Nigeria's Chidimma Adetshina, and the second runner-up was Mexico's Maria Fernanda Beltran. Miss Denmark Victoria Kjær Theilvig waves after winning the 73rd Miss Universe Beauty Pageant. (AP)

Who is Victoria Kjaer Theilvig?

Victoria is a Danish entrepreneur and professional dancer. The 21-year-old made history by becoming the first Miss Universe from Denmark. Born in 2004 in Søborg, Gribskov, in Denmark's Capital Region, Victoria grew up in the serene suburb of Copenhagen. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in business and marketing.

As a professional dancer, Victoria has garnered many accolades, and now, she aims to become a lawyer. Additionally, she regularly advocates for mental health support, supports animal rights causes, and works as a beauty entrepreneur.

Her beauty pageant journey began with Miss Denmark, the country's most prestigious national beauty pageant. She gained international recognition in 2022 when she placed in the Top 20 of Miss Grand International. Dubbed the "Human Barbie" for her striking resemblance to the iconic doll, Victoria became an early fan favourite, leaving a lasting impression on both judges and viewers worldwide. In September 2024, Victoria was crowned Miss Universe Denmark 2024.

Miss Universe 2024's winning answer

Denmark's Victoria Kjaer, who received the new Miss Universe crown Lumière de l'Infini from Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, won hearts with her winning answer. When asked about the most essential quality a Miss Universe should possess, Victoria replied, “A Miss Universe must be a symbol of empathy and action. She must listen to the world's challenges and use her platform to create tangible change. This means advocating for the voiceless, whether they are animals or people who need a champion.”

The pageant took place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. After winning the pageant, Victoria celebrated with her fellow contestants.