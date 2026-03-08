Miss Universe 2026 Fátima Bosch reacts after Harvard student questions her crown: 'I worked hard and won’

However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when a student confronted Bosch and asked whether she would consider giving up her crown amid allegations that her victory had been influenced by possible “manipulation” within the contest. The question referenced speculation about her reported connection with businessman Raúl Rocha, a former owner of the Miss Universe franchise in Mexico.

The Mexican model visited the university on Friday, March 6, as part of her international tour after winning the Miss Universe crown . During the interaction, she met several young people and discussed the causes she supports, highlighting how she hopes to use her platform as an ambassador of the global pageant to drive meaningful social impact.

In the caption, the organisation wrote, “We are incredibly proud to witness this historic moment for The Miss Universe Organisation . For the first time in our history, a Miss Universe stood at Harvard to share a message that goes far beyond the crown. A reminder that true power lies not in perfection, but in purpose, voice, and the courage to redefine what is possible for women everywhere.” (Also read: Internet calls Fátima Bosch ‘undeserving winner,’ says her Miss Universe crown was just ‘damage control’ by organisation )

Miss Universe 2026 Fátima Bosch made headlines during her recent visit to Harvard University, where she met students and spoke about her social initiatives following her pageant victory. Marking the milestone, the official Miss Universe Instagram page shared a video of Bosch delivering her message at the prestigious university on March 8.

Bosch responded firmly to the claims, rejecting the allegations and stating that she had earned the title through hard work. Her response quickly gained traction online, with many social media users praising her for standing her ground.

“No, I won’t resign. I worked hard and won,” Bosch said during the exchange, adding that her purpose as Miss Universe goes beyond appearances and focuses on creating real impact in communities.

What Fátima say about women, leadership and her work as Miss Universe The titleholder also spoke about what she sees as a double standard faced by women in leadership roles. According to Bosch, men are rarely questioned about the positions they hold, whereas women often face greater scrutiny.

Reflecting on her work since winning the crown, Bosch said she has focused on meaningful actions rather than symbolic appearances. She mentioned visiting underserved communities and delivering medicines to villages that rarely receive such attention.

“Miss Universe is not just about the runway or having the best body,” she said, adding that unrealistic beauty standards can make young girls feel pressured to meet certain expectations. “We don’t have to be perfect. What matters is the purpose behind what we do and the impact we create in other people’s lives.”

Since being crowned, Bosch has also taken part in several humanitarian visits. In December 2025, she visited the Children’s Hospital in Villahermosa in the Mexican state of Tabasco, where she spent time interacting with young patients and their families.

Despite the controversy surrounding her victory, Bosch said she intends to continue using her platform to advocate for social causes and help create opportunities for girls and women around the world.