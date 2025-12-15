Miss Universe Jamaica Dr Gabrielle Henry returns home under medical supervision almost a month after her onstage fall

After updates of a steady recovery last week, Miss Universe Jamaica, Dr Gabreille Henry, has finally returned home after her scary fall, back in Thailand. According to a report from Television Jamaica, the pageant queen arrived back in the country last Thursday, at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, under medical supervision. She will continue her treatment back in her home country, and is reported to require 24 hour specialised supervision. Dr Gabrielle Henry suffered a brutal onstage fall during the preliminary round of the pageant.(REUTERS)

These reports come after Miss Jamaica suffered a serious fall onstage during the preliminary round of the Miss Universe competition on November 19, leading to an intracranial haemorrhage with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations, and other significant injuries, after which she was admitted to the intensive care unit of a corporate hospital in Bangkok, under the supervision of a neurologist.

A warm welcome back home

According to the Reinas de Puerto Rico Instagram page, Gabrielle’s mother and sister were present in the flight from Thailand, which made a stopover in the US. She was received at the airport by her father, along with legal adviser Marc Ramsey, and Carl Williams and Mark McDermott, the national co-directors of the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation. The pageant queen was accompanied by a full medical escort on her flight from Bangkok, with the arrangements covered by the Miss Universe Organisation.

After disembarking from the aircraft in a wheelchair, the titleholder was reportedly transferred to a stretcher and taken by ambulance to a medical facility, from where she was admitted to a nearby private hospital under the supervision of a neurologist. She still requires constant medical supervision. Despite the circumstances, Gabrielle is said to have interacted graciously with those who gathered to welcome her back in a restricted reception area.

Last week’s health update

In a joint statement issued on December 8, the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) and Miss Jamaica’s family said she “continues to receive specialised medical care and will soon return to Jamaica under full medical supervision”, adding that she would be transferred directly to a hospital for ongoing treatment and recovery.

The MUO also clarified that it has supported Miss Jamaica throughout her recovery by covering all medical and living expenses in Thailand, along with the accommodation and living costs of her mother and sister.