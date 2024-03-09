Miss World 2024 Live Updates: India to host 71st Miss World after 28 yrs; Miss World Karolina Bielawska to crown winner
Miss World 2024 Live Updates: The 71st Miss World 2024 takes place tonight at 7:30 pm in Mumbai, India. Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska will crown her successor in a grand event.
Miss World 2024 Live Updates: Tonight, India will host the 71st Miss World pageant after a 28-year-long hiatus. Contestants from 115 countries will be competing against each other to win the coveted crown. Last year's winner, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor in a grand event at the Jio World Centre in BKC, Mumbai. The beauty pageant will start at 7:30 pm (2:00 pm GMT) and will be live-streamed on SonyLIV. The event will be broadcast in more than 140 countries and territories. This year, 22-year-old Sini Shetty, winner of Miss India World, will represent India at the competition. (Also Read | Miss World 2024: Sini Shetty wants to win 71st Miss World crown to 'make parents proud'; talks about her royal lineage)...Read More
The Miss World contest has several competitions in which the beauty queens compete against each other, including Beauty with a Purpose, Head-to-Head Challenge, Miss World Sports or Miss World Sportswoman, Miss World Talent, World Top Designer Award, Miss World Top Model, and Miss World Red Carpet Special. Meanwhile, at the end of the Beauty with a Purpose event, Miss World 2023 Karolina Bielawska will crown her successor. Additionally, Karan Johar and Miss World 2013 Megan Young will host the event and Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Shaan will give musical performances. As for the 12-member judges panel, it includes Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Sajid Nadiadwala, Harbhajan Singh, Rajat Sharma, Amruta Fadnavis, Vineet Jain, Julia Morley CBE, Jamil Saidi, and three former Miss Worlds. (Also Read | Miss World 2024: From Aishwarya Rai to Manushi Chhillar, a look back at all the past Indian winners of the pageant)
Miss World 2024 Live Updates: Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska arrives at Jio World Centre
Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska has arrived for the 71st Miss World 2024 pageant. Karolina will crown her successor today at the grand ceremony. She wore a dazzling sheer gown for the occasion and accessorised it with her the Miss World crown.
Miss World 2024 Live Updates: Who are the judges for the 71st Miss World pageant
Reportedly, the Miss World pageant will have a 12-member judge panel, including Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, CEO of Miss World Organisation Julia Evelyn Morley CBE, Amruta Fadnavis, Sajid Nadiadwala, Harbhajan Singh, Rajat Sharma, Jamil Said, and Vineet Jain. Additionally, three Miss World titleholders will also be a part of the panel.
Miss World 2024 Live Updates: 5 most stylish moments of India's representative Sini Shetty
From dazzling everyone with her incredible performance in a Maharashtrian maroon saree at the talent finals to stepping out in a Rahul Mishra exquisite jumpsuit for a personal interview, Sini Shetty has dazzled everyone with her many fashionable looks. Click here to see our five favourite looks from her steal-worthy sartorial repertoire.
Miss World 2024 Live Updates: Who is Sini Shetty, India's representative for 71st Miss World pageant
Sini Shetty, winner of the Miss India World 2022 title, hails from Karnataka and was born in Mumbai. She represented Karnataka during the Miss India World 2022 pageant. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance and completed her Arangetram in Bharatanatyam when she was just 14 years old. She is pursuing CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst), according to the ETimes.
Miss World 2024 Live Updates: Judges Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Harbhajan Singh arrive
Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Harbhajan Singh, who are a part of the 12-member judge panel at the Miss World 2024 competition, have arrived at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The stars posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet in stunning gowns and sleek tuxedo.
Miss World 2024 Live Updates: Who are the past Miss World winners from India?
As the countdown to the 71st Miss World 2024 finale begins, here's a look at all the beauty queens from India who won the coveted Miss World title and brought glory to the country.
Reita Faria Powell (1966)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994)
Diana Hayden (1997)
Yukta Mookhey (1999)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000)
Manushi Chhillar (2017)
Read more about them here.
Miss World 2024 Live Updates: Who are the hosts and performers?
Karan Johar and Former Miss World Megan Young are co-hosting the 71st Miss World 2024 pageant. Meanwhile, artists like Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar are performing tonight. Additionally, the Miss World 2019 title winner turned professional singer, Toni Ann Singh, is the special musical guest of the night and will perform the finale.
Miss World 2024 Live Updates: When and where to watch?
The Miss World 2024 winner will be crowned on March 9, Saturday, at the Jio World Convention Centre at 7:30 pm (2 pm GMT). The event will be live-streamed on SonyLiv. You can also check the updates on the Miss World website (missworld.com) and the social media pages of the Miss World organisation.