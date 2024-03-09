Miss World 2024 Live Updates: India to host 71st Miss World after 28 yrs; Miss World Karolina Bielawska to crown winner

Live

Miss World 2024 Live Updates: Tonight, India will host the 71st Miss World pageant after a 28-year-long hiatus. Contestants from 115 countries will be competing against each other to win the coveted crown. Last year's winner, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor in a grand event at the Jio World Centre in BKC, Mumbai. The beauty pageant will start at 7:30 pm (2:00 pm GMT) and will be live-streamed on SonyLIV. The event will be broadcast in more than 140 countries and territories. This year, 22-year-old Sini Shetty, winner of Miss India World, will represent India at the competition. (Also Read | Miss World 2024: Sini Shetty wants to win 71st Miss World crown to 'make parents proud'; talks about her royal lineage)...Read More

The Miss World contest has several competitions in which the beauty queens compete against each other, including Beauty with a Purpose, Head-to-Head Challenge, Miss World Sports or Miss World Sportswoman, Miss World Talent, World Top Designer Award, Miss World Top Model, and Miss World Red Carpet Special. Meanwhile, at the end of the Beauty with a Purpose event, Miss World 2023 Karolina Bielawska will crown her successor. Additionally, Karan Johar and Miss World 2013 Megan Young will host the event and Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Shaan will give musical performances. As for the 12-member judges panel, it includes Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Sajid Nadiadwala, Harbhajan Singh, Rajat Sharma, Amruta Fadnavis, Vineet Jain, Julia Morley CBE, Jamil Saidi, and three former Miss Worlds. (Also Read | Miss World 2024: From Aishwarya Rai to Manushi Chhillar, a look back at all the past Indian winners of the pageant)