Model Yasmin Wijnaldum interacts with world's most advanced humanoid robot Ameca on runway in fascinating video. Watch

A video recently grabbed attention on social media. Dutch model Yasmin Wijnaldum on the runway was seen interacting with the humanoid robot Ameca. In fact, this is the most advanced humanoid robot in the entire world, making this quite a remarkable feat. It's a futuristic interaction, as if straight out of a sci-fi movie. Let's know more about how the interaction unfolded. Yasmin interacted with Ameca.(PC: Instagram)

More about the human-robot contact on the runway

At the Giuseppe Di Morabito show, Yasmin was seen wearing an asymmetrical metallic top with trousers, standing in front of the tall grey humanoid robot Ameca. From their coordinated gestures, it seems the robot was trying to mimic the model's gesture.

A very interesting thing to note is that the curious extending of fingers of the model and robot towards each other draws a fascinating parallel with Michelangelo's Fresco painting ‘The Creation of Adam' which is located in the Sistine Chapel.

This is the painting, which has the famous almost touching fingers of God and Adam. This close proximity of the extended index finger, particularly is called ‘The Spark of Life.' Here's the fresco painting located on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel:

Similarly, the almost-touching fingers of the model and robot also resemble a bridge between the organic and the mechanical, an integration that suggests a new way of life where technology and humanity coexist harmoniously. This also reflects Giuseppe Di Morabito's collection which incorporates futuristic materials in their design.

Remember Bella Hadid's fashion stunt?

This compelling stunt at the rampwalk is not new. Fashion rampwalks are no longer passive but are increasingly becoming more and more riveting and thought-provoking. Last time, Bella Hadid made headlines for spray painting a dress for the Coperni show in 2023. It was another instance of futuristic stunt happening live on the runway.

More about the model

Supermodel Yasmin Wijnaldum is a dutch model. She started her modeling career in 2014. Her magnetic ramp walks have resurfaced time and again. Recently, her ramp walk video from DSQUARED2 fashion show went viral, where she took to the runway with a commanding stance, whipping the chain attached to her black dress. Her impressive horsewalk clips have also been making rounds, owing to the way she carries herself.