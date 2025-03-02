Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Model Yasmin Wijnaldum interacts with world's most advanced humanoid robot Ameca on runway in fascinating video. Watch

ByAdrija Dey
Mar 02, 2025 03:43 PM IST

Fashion meets future: At the Giuseppe Di Morabito show, model Yasmin Wijnaldum recreated the iconic ‘spark of life’ moment with a humanoid robot.

A video recently grabbed attention on social media. Dutch model Yasmin Wijnaldum on the runway was seen interacting with the humanoid robot Ameca. In fact, this is the most advanced humanoid robot in the entire world, making this quite a remarkable feat. It's a futuristic interaction, as if straight out of a sci-fi movie. Let's know more about how the interaction unfolded.

Yasmin interacted with Ameca.(PC: Instagram)
Yasmin interacted with Ameca.(PC: Instagram)

ALSO READ: Milan Fashion Week: Prada reconstructs femininity starting with the little black dress fit to dark times

More about the human-robot contact on the runway

At the Giuseppe Di Morabito show, Yasmin was seen wearing an asymmetrical metallic top with trousers, standing in front of the tall grey humanoid robot Ameca. From their coordinated gestures, it seems the robot was trying to mimic the model's gesture.

A very interesting thing to note is that the curious extending of fingers of the model and robot towards each other draws a fascinating parallel with Michelangelo's Fresco painting ‘The Creation of Adam' which is located in the Sistine Chapel.

This is the painting, which has the famous almost touching fingers of God and Adam. This close proximity of the extended index finger, particularly is called ‘The Spark of Life.' Here's the fresco painting located on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel:

Similarly, the almost-touching fingers of the model and robot also resemble a bridge between the organic and the mechanical, an integration that suggests a new way of life where technology and humanity coexist harmoniously. This also reflects Giuseppe Di Morabito's collection which incorporates futuristic materials in their design.

Remember Bella Hadid's fashion stunt?

This compelling stunt at the rampwalk is not new. Fashion rampwalks are no longer passive but are increasingly becoming more and more riveting and thought-provoking. Last time, Bella Hadid made headlines for spray painting a dress for the Coperni show in 2023. It was another instance of futuristic stunt happening live on the runway.

ALSO READ: Bella Hadid slays two stylish looks: Rocks cowboy chic by day, transforms into a lilac goddess at night. See pics

More about the model

Supermodel Yasmin Wijnaldum is a dutch model. She started her modeling career in 2014. Her magnetic ramp walks have resurfaced time and again. Recently, her ramp walk video from DSQUARED2 fashion show went viral, where she took to the runway with a commanding stance, whipping the chain attached to her black dress. Her impressive horsewalk clips have also been making rounds, owing to the way she carries herself.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On