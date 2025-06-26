Makeup artist helps bride’s mother regain confidence by covering her eye bruises, winning hearts online: Watch

Makeup is more than just beautifying one's facial features for glam. It's also empowering, letting people feel like themselves again and regaining confidence. This holistic philosophy was beautifully reflected in a viral Instagram video of a MUA (make-up artist) posted on March 6, which has gathered much love among netizens, garnering over 3 million likes. The technique the MUA used is colour correcting.(Instagram)

Makeup artist Nikki Fraser Lemon helped Jan, who suffered a horrible fall just before her daughter’s wedding, resulting in dark purple bruising under her eyes and a local hematoma on her forehead. For every mother, a child’s wedding is one of life’s most anticipated milestones, a moment where looking and feeling your best isn’t just for yourself, but for your children too. But this unexpected injury left Jan feeling disheartened, unsure of how it would affect even her daughter on the big day.

Which makeup technique did the MUA use to hide the bruises?

This is one of the examples that shows the potential of makeup and how the right techniques can help neutralise any uneven skin barrier or tones. In this case, she rectified the dark eye bruises with the help of a colour corrector. For the uninitiated, colour correctors are tinted makeup products that help balance or cancel out certain specific skin tones, like hyperpigmentation or bruises. It uses a lot of colour theory to help even out the skin colour, concealing any discolouration. Colour corrector is added at the base, before foundation. Nikki did the same for Jan's makeup.

Nikki explained, “I counteracted the bruising on her upper eye, correcting and then also using warm tones for the eye shadow. Colour corrected under the eye with yellow first to first counteract the blues and purples, and then added a very peachy, almost orange corrector to cover even more and layered even more a few times with corrector. I used an aerosol foundation that won't disturb the colour corrector work underneath and then brightened with concealer. I blended a lot with using very soft brushes, trying not to disturb the skin, so we didn't want the skin to look patchy or dry."

The makeup artist used aerosol makeup, also known as airbrush foundation, as it is lightweight and doesn’t require repetitive strokes with sponges or brushes. This was helpful for Jan, as it wouldn't disturb the colour corrector work underneath.

How did the internet react?

The comment section buzzed with inspired reactions about Jan's transformation, while also appreciating the technical brilliance of the makeup technique and the MUA's skills.

An Instagram user pointed out the core principle behind the makeup technique of colour correcting that was used to cover the bruises. They lauded, “This is colour theory at its finest. A true artist." Another person commented on how important the transformation must have been for Jan and her daughter, saving the day, saying,“Not only did you make this woman feel better, but the bride too. I would not be able to enjoy my wedding when every time I looked at my mama she was all bruised up 🥺” A third user echoed a similar sentiment, appreciating the MUA’s skill and sharing, “I'm sure this made her year! You are a miracle worker👏🙌”

Makeup is an art that needs precision, sharp mastery, and this example proves it. As one user appreciated the MUA and wrote, "This is a mastering of your craft that is just wildly impressive, it’s also using it in such a beautiful, significant way! I hope you’re proud of yourself!!!! You did so good. She so gorgeous."

ALSO READ: Want your makeup to look flawless? 6 techniques for a long-lasting base that won't budge