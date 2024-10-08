Navratri 2024: Best hairstyles for Garba nights that won't come undone with your energetic dance moves

Garba night outfits are planned days ahead of Navratri, often day-wise, with inspirations pinned to Pinterest boards and spontaneous scouting at local markets to hunt oxidised jewellery and lehenga. Even the hairstyle is decorated with flowy, open-haired styles, with a flower pinned on one side but as soon as you descend on the dance floor in your Garba celebrations, joining large circles to twirl and groove to the beats, the hairstyle comes undone, leaving you with infamous before and after Garba pictures. Navratri hairstyle is all about blending style with comfort. (Pinterest)

Garba is a joyous celebration where you let loose and dance to the positive energy around you, and the last thing you should be worried about is your hairstyle coming undone but does that mean you compromise on your hairstyle? Absolutely not! Here are some hairstyles that can keep up with your energetic Garba moves, leaving you only with a post-Garba glow of joy, not dishevelled, tangled hair.

Double dutch braids

Double dutch bread can be left loose at the ends or tied into neat buns.(Pinterest/@evaivy)

For those who know who’ll shake all their joints like there’s no tomorrow, there is absolutely no room for hair coming in between their dance moves. Avid dancers skip open, untied hair. Double butch braid ensures all the hair strands are properly intact and secure.

If you’re feeling FOMO of festive colours, use shimmery, hair-safe threads or tassels available online or in the local market to braid your hair. The colours go well with the vibrant attire. You can go for a fabric thread or rhinestone tassels, depending on your outfit. If your outfit is heavier with a traditional print like Bandhani, the fabric thread will coordinate well. Sparkling rhinestone tassels match with sequin or mirrorwork in the outfit.

Braided half-up half-down

Give your hair weight by embellishing the 'half-up' so that your half-down is relatively tamer than regular open hair. (Pinterest/@sona)

If you’re leaning towards open, cascading hair, do a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Depending on your parting, on either side of your partition, braid small sections of your hair and pin them securely at the back with hairpins. You can also add decorative shells to these braided sections. Incorporating accessories into the braids adds a bit of weight, helping to keep the rest of your hair in place. This ensures that the unsecured section remains more controlled. The half-down portion won’t become tousled, as it is held down by the pinned upper half. Just be sure that no hair accessories are dangling, as they may get tangled during your movements.

Ponytail

With ponytails, many different hairstyles with hair accessories and threads can be created.(Pinterest/@shreyagupta)

To create a high ponytail, start by making lace braids around your crown or overhead. Once you've braided the sections, gather the rest of your hair and pin it up into a tight high ponytail. Use hair accessories of your choice to add flair and personality to the look. Tie the ponytail securely and use bobby pins to secure any wayward strands nearby. This sleek hairstyle not only keeps your hair out of your face but also dances to your rhythm without falling apart. It’s fun to see your ponytail twirl with you without worrying.

Single, long braid with dangling tassels

Decorate your hair with colourful pins to amp up the festive look.(Pinterest/@sona)

There’s a joy in dancing and swaying your body to the rhythm, so why should your hair be any different? Create a single long braid, using extensions if necessary to achieve your desired length. Drape hair accessories along the braid, allowing the ends to dangle freely after the braid finishes. This playful look glams up your hair and makes even your dance look good.

Bun

Bun can have various looks, from minimalistic high buns to messy buns adorned with flowers. (Pinterest)

Use decorative pins or gajra to decorate your bun. For texture, add multiple sections of small braids. It’s a foolproof way to keep hair away from your face while you dance. Make sure you have used secure hair ties to properly tuck the bun.

