Neha Dhupia is a work of art in an organza saree. See what she wore

Published on Aug 18, 2022 11:41 AM IST
  • Neha looked ever gorgeous in a multicoloured organza saree as she showed us how to blend style and comfort effortlessly into an ensemble.
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Neha Dhupia is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion photoshoots. Neha keeps giving us major fashion inspo with her pictures, and we are not complaining at all. Neha's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself decked up in several attires. From ethnic attires to casual ensembles to the six yards of grace, Neha keeps making fashion lovers scurry to take notes. The actor’s fashion diaries are getting better by the day. Neha, a day back, showed us how to blend style and comfort into a stunning look with a saree.

Neha shared a slew of pictures of herself decked up in the six yards of grace and she looked absolutely gorgeous. For the pictures, the actor played muse to fashion designer Payal Khandwala and picked the saree from the shelves of the designer. Neha draped on herself an organza saree that featured quirky prints in shades of pink, blue and mossy green. Neha added more drama to her look with a dramatic organza pink top that came with mini pleats and a closed neck and long sleeves. “He says I don’t smile enough. I say,” Neha posed for the pictures as she draped the saree and looked directly at the camera. Neha captioned her pictures with these words. Take a look at her pictures here:

Neha further accessorised her look with statement golden earrings and added more oomph to her look. Neha, styled by fashion stylist Hamida Idrisi, wore her tresses into a clean top bun as she posed for the outdoor photoshoot. Neha opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her ethnic ensemble. Assisted by makeup artist Mita Vaswani, Neha decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

neha dhupia ethnic fashion fashion goal fashion trends + 2 more
Thursday, August 18, 2022
