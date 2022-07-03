Neha Dhupia goes green in a stunning green ensemble

Neha Dhupia is the ultimate fashionista. The actor swears by kaftans and dresses and snippets from her fashion photoshoots are treats for sore eyes. The actor keeps sharing glimpses from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile and each of them manage to set the fashion bar higher for us to conquer. Neha can do it all – slaying casual fashion game with dresses and also showing us how to do ethnic fashion right in an ethnic ensemble. Neha’s snippets from her fashion diaries always makes her fans scurry to take notes.

A day back, Neha made our weekend better with a set of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots. This time, Neha turned Instagram into shades of green with pictures of herself decked up in a stunning green ensemble. Neha played muse to fashion designer Nupur Kanoi and picked a green co-ord set. The actor decked up in a satin green short dress with white geometric patterns. She layered her look with a satin green shrug that came decorated in golden zari borders.

Neha further accessorised her look for the day golden earrings and golden bracelets from the house of Aquamarine Jewellery. In a couch, she sat and posed like a diva for the indoor photoshoot. “Could ve said go green but we all already know that,” Neha captioned her pictures. Take a look at her pictures here:

Neha, styled by fashion stylist Ayesha Khanna, wore her tresses into a clean bun as she posed for the pictures and stretched her arms out for the camera. Assisted by makeup artist Mita Vaswani, Neha opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. In golden eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Neha made fashion traffic come to a standstill.