IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / New symptoms of style: What the next few seasons will look like for the fashion industry
Designers have been rethinking their collections. Above, a printed jumpsuit with relaxed silhouette by Nachiket Barve. An Anita Dongre lehenga with pockets, made up of pieces that can be reused separately. A powder blue chanderi kurta with trousers meant for comfort, by Ritu Kumar. A dressy sweatsuit with statement sleeves by Twenty Dresses. A woollen sari by Anavila Misra.
Designers have been rethinking their collections. Above, a printed jumpsuit with relaxed silhouette by Nachiket Barve. An Anita Dongre lehenga with pockets, made up of pieces that can be reused separately. A powder blue chanderi kurta with trousers meant for comfort, by Ritu Kumar. A dressy sweatsuit with statement sleeves by Twenty Dresses. A woollen sari by Anavila Misra.
fashion

New symptoms of style: What the next few seasons will look like for the fashion industry

Overnight, the buying stopped. Covid-19 altered silhouettes and buying patterns too. What is the way forward? A return to the classics, conscious creation and relaxed silhouettes, designers say.
READ FULL STORY
By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:02 PM IST

It’s felt like a fashion famine, says Sunil Sethi, head of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), a non-profit organisation that represents the interests of the industry.

FDCI hosted its first-ever digital India Couture Week in September, to try and help designers boost business at least a little in the midst of the coronavirus disease pandemic. The event featured 12 major designers, including Manish Malhotra, Falguni & Shane Peacock, Shantanu & Nikhil, Anju Modi, and helped sell pieces already created before the pandemic. But overall, the response even there was much less than it should have been, Sethi says.

Lemon sorbet, one of the colours of 2021, shows up in the first-ever pret collection by Falguni & Shane Peacock.
Lemon sorbet, one of the colours of 2021, shows up in the first-ever pret collection by Falguni & Shane Peacock.

That’s been the story across the board. With stores shut, malls closed, weddings cancelled and people spending all day in their pyjamas, it’s been a time of reckoning for the industry. The fast-fashion carousel stopped turning. Wedding wear stayed on the shelves. A harsh fallout of the latter has been a plunge in sales of handlooms and handicrafts, an industry always on the precipice of sustenance.

The Indian clothing market was expected to be worth $53.7 billion in 2020, making it the sixth largest globally, according to the fourth annual State of Fashion report by The Business of Fashion and McKinsey & Company. But in May, a couple of months into the pandemic, the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India reported an 84% dip in year-on-year sales.

There was time, though, to ponder how to survive, how to reshape for when the world opened up again, how to adapt and stay relevant. “We went from a peak of consumption in 2019 to nothing, in one day,” says Payal Singhal of the eponymous Mumbai-based design house. “That led the whole industry to revaluate the way we were going — the wastage, the damage to the environment. Everyone has had the chance to ask, what’s really important? To be able to breathe fresh air or have new clothes in your cupboard?”

Sections of the industry had been pondering this question for a while. There had been talk of sustainability, “conscious creation”. In the pandemic, conscious consumption became the default. “We were forced to cherish what we had, the way our grandparents did,” says designer Nachiket Barve. “Sustainability is not about wearing a hemp or a linen dress. It’s also realising the fact that your wardrobe doesn’t need an overhaul every season.”

There was simultaneously a scramble to control the damage to the industry. FDCI started a Covid-19 Support Fund on March 28, days into the lockdown. “We selected 30 designers, both FDCI members and outsiders, who had turnovers of less than 50 lakh each and had been around less than three years, and helped them pay their workers through donations from other members and less-affected brands,” Sethi says.

The Council also hosted online and offline events where smaller designers could sell their collections at large discounts. Some labels turned to e-commerce sites, which were the one place where there was still movement.

“We took this time as a challenge and turned it into an opportunity,” says Ayyappan R, head of business and senior vice-president with the e-commerce platform Myntra. “Brands like Raymond, Fossil, Bata, Hi-Design, who mainly depended on in-store sales, came on-board with us.”

Buying patterns changed. “Starting in June, we saw a huge demand for comfort, lounge wear and fashion basics,” says Ayappan. “Where denims and chinos are typically our fastest-moving items, those got overtaken by track pants and shorts. We believe this trend will continue, as people remain wary of going out much.”

Myntra responded by focusing on “upper wear” or “Zoom wear”. “Above-the-waist dressing has definitely become a focus for consumers,” Ayappan says.

Designers started rethinking their collections, with changes that are expected to reflect in 2021 and beyond. Some of these changes are simple but telling — wedding lehengas with little pockets, for sanitiser. Others are wide-ranging and likely to stay — festive wear made up of multiple statement pieces that can each be worn separately, each meant to last multiple seasons. Outfits that acknowledge the need for comfort as well as style, like the ranges of kaftans and patterned, flowing onesies.

“It was a time of great introspection for us as a fraternity,” says designer Anavila Misra. “We had been discussing sustainability, mindful creation and consumption for some years. The pandemic was a wake-up call, a sign that we needed to get to work on it.”

Misra says she’s doing her bit by creating styles that are not fads, but classics with longevity built in. There is so much room for innovation when one pivots to this line of thinking, she adds. Back at her parents’ home in Gurugram, she began thinking about new forms of winterwear and created a small line of woollen saris.

“I realised that we generally don’t think about winter classics or working with wool when it comes to traditional wear,” she says. “I had to work hard to make the perfect fall for the woollen saris, and chose classic colours like indigo, red or brown to make them timeless.”

The House of Anita Dongre is pivoting, says business head Yash Dongre, to light lehengas with pockets for bridal wear, and for pret, a focus on comfort in fabrics, silhouettes and styles. “We’ve been online for years. That also helped us endure the storm,” Dongre adds. “We saw a 20% increase in online sales.”

Consumers are pondering every purchase says designer Shane Peacock. “Our machines were running 24x7. We have cut that down. We have stopped creating excess, we are reusing fabrics we bought for sample clothes as well,” he says.

The big question is, will it last? Once normalcy has been restored, how long before the carousel of fast fashion is turning again and the labels are churning out “not-to-be-missed” collections for every season?

“Once the red carpet rolls out again and the weddings restart, we need to see how many people will succumb into returning to the previous way of working and how many people will continue with their sustainability pledge,” Sethi says. The buck will stop, in many ways, with the buyer. “If the consumer goes back to earlier patterns of buying, it’s definitely good for the survival of the industry,” Sethi says. “There will also be a section who will feel they have enough in their wardrobe and pledge to upcycle and recycle. But I hope the rest of the industry, both designers and consumers, don’t forget about being sustainable.”

2021: THE LOOK BOOK

Trends and new directions you can expect to see in the fashion industry this year.

* A return to the classics: The cycle has spun away from fast fashion. Classics are timeless outfits one invests in — typically more expensive than fast fashion too — on the understanding that they will be worn (perhaps differently) over several years. These pieces tend to have a USP — saris with a craftsman’s touch, shawls covered in traditional embroidery, wedding ensembles that can be taken apart and worn one stunning, gold-finished piece at a time. As socialising remains subdued, every occasion will be a special occasion. The fashion consumer will be looking to impress at each event, but on a budget.

* The statement item: This is an investment in a single versatile garment designed to stand out. For instance, a gold choli that can be worn with jeans, a lehenga or a sari. There is a focus, particularly, on “statement uppers”, since the top half is all that’s visible at most virtual events.

* Comfort chic: In an indication of just how much the demand for dressy athleisure wear has grown, Nike, Puma and Zara all released lounge / comfort wear collections in the July-August season. Zara has tailored sweatsuits — cropped and fitted sweat tops with balloon sleeves, paired with fitted sweatpants — designed for work-from-home meetings. Oversized boyfriend jackets have made a comeback. Baggy jeans, wide-legged pants and large button-down shirts saw high demand too, according to Ayyappan R, head of business and senior vice-president at Myntra.

* Kaftans: The relaxed, one-size-fits-all silhouette, in breezy prints, pastels, chiffons or cotton, were the perfect thing for lockdown dressing-down and, through the summer months, brands such as Masaba, Bhaane, Anamika Khanna and Zwaan all released their own versions. Wearers included actors Sonam K Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora

A Rahul Mishra creation reflects the trend towards earthy tones and classic collectibles. (Fashion Design Council of India)
A Rahul Mishra creation reflects the trend towards earthy tones and classic collectibles. (Fashion Design Council of India)

* Pockets: Even bridal lehengas have developed stowaway sachets. Sadly, it’s not an extension of the feminist campaign for pockets — which railed against the fact that women were denied them, all these years, just so that the silhouette of the female outfit would be sleeker. Perhaps the pandemic will normalise pockets in women’s wear, though. Especially in outfits meant for special occasions, which almost never have them. The reason they’re making an appearance, of course, is that everyone needs somewhere to stow their sanitiser.

* Necks, sleeves and shoulders: Sleeves had been getting bigger and poufier. They’d become the place to put the USP. Now that idea has expanded to necklines and shoulder pads, for better effect on video calls. Off-the-shoulder and sweetheart necklines have been pandemic-era favourites too.

* The colours: Two palettes look set to define 2021 — the earthy and uplifting tones of the outdoors (greens, ochres, yellows) and sorbet tones, cool pastel shades of blues, greens, yellows. Beige and black will take a backseat.

* Modern ease: “Sneakers are replacing heels and I don’t think that will change for a while. People don’t want to leave the comfortable clothing style they acquired at home behind, even when they step out,” says designer Payal Singhal. “But the socks and sneakers are funky, sometimes rainbow-coloured, with embellishments or fun soles, so that even if you are in sweats, you stand out.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Designers have been rethinking their collections. Above, a printed jumpsuit with relaxed silhouette by Nachiket Barve. An Anita Dongre lehenga with pockets, made up of pieces that can be reused separately. A powder blue chanderi kurta with trousers meant for comfort, by Ritu Kumar. A dressy sweatsuit with statement sleeves by Twenty Dresses. A woollen sari by Anavila Misra.
Designers have been rethinking their collections. Above, a printed jumpsuit with relaxed silhouette by Nachiket Barve. An Anita Dongre lehenga with pockets, made up of pieces that can be reused separately. A powder blue chanderi kurta with trousers meant for comfort, by Ritu Kumar. A dressy sweatsuit with statement sleeves by Twenty Dresses. A woollen sari by Anavila Misra.
fashion

New symptoms of style: What the next few seasons will look like for the fashion industry

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Overnight, the buying stopped. Covid-19 altered silhouettes and buying patterns too. What is the way forward? A return to the classics, conscious creation and relaxed silhouettes, designers say.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We’ve had a whole year to think about the effects of fast fashion and how we spend. We have had the time ask ourselves, do I need so many things? The answer, most probably, is no,” Ritu Kumar says.
“We’ve had a whole year to think about the effects of fast fashion and how we spend. We have had the time ask ourselves, do I need so many things? The answer, most probably, is no,” Ritu Kumar says.
fashion

Clothes are becoming a little more needs-based, says designer Ritu Kumar

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:25 PM IST
To thrive again, in the pandemic, the fashion industry must return to its roots — the unique and sustainable handloom and handicrafts, the veteran designer says
READ FULL STORY
Close
Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, sported a mullet in his heyday. But it’s Miley’s version that has triggered the hairstyle trend among A-listers this time around. (IMAGE COURTESY INSTAGRAM/ @MILEYCYRUS)
Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, sported a mullet in his heyday. But it’s Miley’s version that has triggered the hairstyle trend among A-listers this time around. (IMAGE COURTESY INSTAGRAM/ @MILEYCYRUS)
fashion

Run and hide! The mullet is rearing its ugly head again

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Everyone’s hair nightmare has made another comeback. Here’s why it keeps returning, and why celebrities love it so much.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra shares her quick and easy makeup routine(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra shares her quick and easy makeup routine(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

People who do real makeup will be so mad: Priyanka Chopra shares quick glam look

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra recently shared her quick and easy to do makeup look that she sticks to for all the video calls. The actor is currently extremely busy promoting her upcoming film and her autobiography, online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2021.(Reuters)
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2021.(Reuters)
fashion

All about Amanda Gorman's powerful fashion, poem at Joe Biden's inauguration

By Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:53 PM IST
At the ceremony, 22-year-old poet, Amanda Gorman took to the stage to perform her composition for the event, The Hill We Climb, and the social activist gave powerful messages, not only through her words, but also her choice of clothes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi shares a black and white image(Instagram/norafatehi )
Nora Fatehi shares a black and white image(Instagram/norafatehi )
fashion

Nora Fatehi channels Madhubala's old Bollywood charm in pearl bustier, dupatta

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • Nora Fatehi recently shared a beautiful black and white image of herself looking like a dream in a pearl bustier designed for her by the duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The outbreak of syphilis caused the men’s periwig to catch on in the 17th century. Royals like King Louis XIV of France wore it to hide hair loss. (New York Public Library)
The outbreak of syphilis caused the men’s periwig to catch on in the 17th century. Royals like King Louis XIV of France wore it to hide hair loss. (New York Public Library)
fashion

Emergency styling: How disasters, disease have altered hemlines in the past

By Cherylann Mollan
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:50 PM IST
Periwigs, all-weather gloves and the return of the face veil in the US can all be traced to outbreaks and pandemics, from as far back as the 17th century to as recently as the 20th.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora looks stunning in her maxi dress(Instagram story/malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora looks stunning in her maxi dress(Instagram story/malaikaaroraofficial)
fashion

Malaika Arora adds a touch of chic to 5k comfy dress during impromptu shoot

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:50 AM IST
  • Malaika Arora has been telling us the correct way to rock a comfy outfit with panache for the longest time now and her latest pictures that are from an impromptu shoot in her balcony featuring a maxi dress are giving us all the inspiration that we need.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan in the Maldives(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan in the Maldives(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan is a vision to behold in 13k spaghetti strap dress in Maldives

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:24 AM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan is currently soaking in the sun and enjoying delicious meals with her family in the Maldives. The actor is also serving us some major beachwear goals with her pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris at the US president inauguration ceremony in a deeply symbolic purple ensemble by designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. (Photo: Agencies)
Kamala Harris at the US president inauguration ceremony in a deeply symbolic purple ensemble by designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. (Photo: Agencies)
fashion

Style File: US President inauguration signals inclusivity

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:45 AM IST
It’s hard to overlook the degree of symbolism in Kamala Harris’ sartorial pick to the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walks the abbreviated parade route after U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.(AFP)
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walks the abbreviated parade route after U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.(AFP)
fashion

Pearls, purple and American designers mark a new U.S. administration

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Kamala Harris, the first woman, the first Black person and the first Asian American to hold the office, chose Black designers for the historic moment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand for the national anthem sung by Patti LaBelle as they participate remotely in a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021.(Reuters)
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand for the national anthem sung by Patti LaBelle as they participate remotely in a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021.(Reuters)
fashion

Joe Biden inauguration ceremony: Celebrities amp up their fashion game

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:22 PM IST
The swearing-in of Joe Biden as the new President of the United States of America took place on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lady Gaga arrives to perform the National Anthem as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris watch during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021.(Reuters)
Lady Gaga arrives to perform the National Anthem as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris watch during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021.(Reuters)
fashion

Passion and fashion: Lady Gaga's powerful anthem at US Presidential inauguration

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:21 PM IST
A full-throated, supremely confident Lady Gaga belted out the national anthem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in a very Gaga way — with flamboyance, fashion and passion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model sports an Autumn Winter 21-22 hoodie showcased at Milan Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram/DhruvKapoor)
A model sports an Autumn Winter 21-22 hoodie showcased at Milan Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram/DhruvKapoor)
fashion

Hoodie is having a moment

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Blame it on Justin Beiber or the Covid-induced work-at-home comfort dressing - the statement hoodie doesn’t seem to be fading outing this year too
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt snuggles up in a turtleneck jumper accessorised with a beanie (Photo: Instagram/AliaBhatt)
Alia Bhatt snuggles up in a turtleneck jumper accessorised with a beanie (Photo: Instagram/AliaBhatt)
fashion

Stylistas snuggle up in turtlenecks

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:25 PM IST
When one looks at the cinematic history of the classic turtleneck, seventies iconic style gems come to mind - from Ali MacGraw’s preppy jumpers in Love Story (1970) to Amitabh Bachchan’s chunky knits in Kabie Kabhie (1976)
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP