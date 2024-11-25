Nita Ambani turns heads at IPL auction in tweed pantsuit and diamond-studded brooch. Guess how much her look costs!

Nita Ambani recently made a stunning appearance at the IPL auction 2025 in Jeddah, Dubai. Known not just for her business acumen but also for her amazing fashion sense, Nita has a reputation for effortlessly donning couture ensembles and luxury jewellery. Her latest look was no exception, as she redefines elegance in a stunning tweed suit that screamed boss-babe energy. Scroll down to know more about her look. (Also read: Nita Ambani shows a leaner new look in simple green suit at polling station: Watch ) Nita Ambani dazzled at the IPL Auction 2025 in Jeddah, Dubai, wearing a navy blue tweed suit.(Instagram)

Nita Ambani rocks tweed pantsuit

Nita Ambani wore a navy blue tweed suit crafted with metallic threading, featuring notched lapels, shoulder pads, long sleeves, and buttoned cuffs. The suit was detailed with two side flap pockets, logo-jacquard lining, a straight hem, embossed silver-tone buttons, and a front button fastening.

She paired the blazer with matching wide-leg trousers, which featured belt loops, decorative button detailing, faux pockets, a full-length, straight-leg fit, and a rear elasticated waistband, completing the chic, power-packed look.

What is the price of her look?

If you loved Nita Ambani's outfit and are wondering how much it costs, we've got the details for you. Her entire ensemble is from the brand Maje. The blazer costs $565, which is approximately ₹47,000, and the matching wide-leg tweed trousers are priced at $385, which is around ₹31,000. The total cost of her outfit comes to $950, which is approximately ₹78,000.

Nita Ambani's look is always elevated with her signature opulent accessories. She accessorised her ensemble with dazzling diamond stud earrings, a statement diamond ring, and chic Prada sunglasses. Adding even more glamour, she adorned her blazer with a diamond-studded M brooch, complemented by a stylish wristwatch, a luxury handbag, and a pair of sleek stiletto heels.

Assisted by celebrity makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar, Nita got dolled up in nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Hiral Bhatia, she styled her tresses in soft curls and left them loose in a side partition, perfectly completing her chic look.