Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone's Vanity Fair after-party look in pink feather dress costs this

Indian beauty and Bollywood hottie Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at the recently concluded 95th Academy Awards or Oscars 2023 where after sizzling in an off-shoulder sexy black gown, the diva set Vanity Fair after-party on fire in a pink feather mini dress. Flaunting her new neck tattoo, Deepika had walked the red carpet in the black Louis Vuitton mermaid gown.

During the award ceremony, Deepika had introduced the Naatu Naatu performance by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who sang the Telugu track along with background dancers. Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika dropped her new look for Vanity Fair party and the pictures instantly set fashion enthusiasts and fans on frenzy.

The pictures feature the actor donning a fluffy pink feather outfit that came furry sleeves and neckline. Cinching the silk dress at the waist with a black leather belt the star added to the funk with a pair of black elbow-length gloves, a pair of stylish black sheer stockings and completed her look with a pair of black pumps that gave a vintage touch.

Accessorising her look with Cartier jewellery, Deepika pulled back her silky tresses into a messy bun. Wearing a dab of nude lipstick tint, she amplified the glam look with dewy makeup, bold eye makeup, smokey eyes and winged liner.

Treating fans to the first glimpse of her drool-worthy look, Deepika captioned the pictures, “And then the after…(sic)”

The ensemble is credited to New York City-based fashion designer, Naeem Khan, whose eponymous label boasts of ready-to-wear and bridal collections with the ethos of modern restraint and the craft of draping and cutting fabric to create a clean, elegant and timeless silhouette. The pink feather dress from Naeem Khan's Resort 2022 collection originally costs $9,995 USD or 819,775.37 INR on the website.

Deepika Padukone's feather dress from Naeem Khan's Resort 2022 collection (naeemkhan.com)