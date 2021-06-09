Paani Paani: After Bengali avatar, Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in Rajasthani look

South African beauty Jacqueline Fernandez manages to pull off any Indian attire with such panache and grace that it seems as though she has been wearing desi clothes her whole life. After winning the hearts of audiences with her gorgeous Bengali-inspired look in rapper Badshah's song Genda Phool, the Kick actor has once again teamed up with the desi rapper for his all new song Paani Paani. While Jacqueline was seen in a Bengali avatar for Genda Phool, in which she was seen wearing a gorgeous red and white saree along with accessories and make-up to match, for the new song Paani Paani, the stunning leading lady is seen flaunting her moves in a traditional Rajasthani look.

Released on Wednesday, 'Paani Paani' is sung by Badshah along with Aastha Gill. The music video of the peppy track was shot in Jaisalmer, featuring Badshah and Jacqueline.

Talking about the song, Jacqueline said, "When Badshah reached out to me for 'Paani Paani', I instantly said yes because I was sure that this was going to be a banger of a track."

"I love my distinct looks in the song, we shot amongst a starkly stunning desert landscape and the result is a stunning music video," she added.

Badshah has also opened up on the making of 'Paani Paani'.

"The process of making 'Paani Paani' and shooting it was a beautiful journey. When Aastha and I recorded the song, we knew that we had something unique in our hands and I only wanted Jacqueline to be a part of it. We shot it in the beautiful desert landscape and the video looks stunning. The sound of the song is different- we have used folk instruments, and local dance form that gives this a fresh look and feel," he added.

Badshah also took to social media to talk about his new song.

"We have worked really really hard for this. I have always made sure that I give the best to my audience and to the fans. Do something different from what I have done before and take it to the next level. It's amazing how an idea transforms into a song. It wouldn't have been possible without everyone working so hard towards that one single aim," he wrote.

'Paani Paani' is available to watch on Saregama Music's YouTube channel.

(With agency inputs)