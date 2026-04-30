Pastels for summers? Groundbreaking! These 8 kurta sets are your ultimate heatwave fix

When the temperature rises, your wardrobe needs to do two things: feel breathable and look effortless. That’s exactly where pastel kurta sets step in. Light on the eyes and even lighter on the skin, these hues, mint, powder blue, blush pink, lemon yellow, don’t just look fresh, they feel cooler too. Pastel kurta sets for women to shine this summer season (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Pastels have become a summer staple because they strike the perfect balance between minimal and festive. They’re subtle enough for everyday wear, yet polished enough for office meetings, brunches, or small gatherings. Pair that with breathable fabrics like cotton and chanderi, and you’ve got outfits that work all day without feeling heavy or overwhelming. If you’re looking to refresh your Indianwear wardrobe this season, these pastel kurta sets are a great place to start. Pastel kurta sets for the summer season

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This set blends cotton comfort with subtle texture, thanks to its jacquard detailing. The embroidery adds just enough interest without making it feel heavy, which is ideal for daytime wear. The straight silhouette keeps things structured and flattering, especially for those who prefer clean lines over flared fits. It’s a reliable option for office days or casual outings where you want to look put together without trying too hard.

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Chikankari and pastels are a timeless combination, and this set leans fully into that aesthetic. The fit-and-flare kurta adds movement, while the embroidered detailing keeps it elegant. The chiffon dupatta makes the overall look lighter and more fluid, perfect for summer. This works especially well for those who like soft, feminine silhouettes that don’t cling to the body.

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If you want something a little brighter within the pastel family, this lime yellow set stands out. The flared design adds a breezy feel, making it ideal for long summer days. The cotton fabric keeps it breathable, while the colour adds a fresh, youthful vibe. Great for daytime events, casual gatherings, or even travel wear.

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This is one of those easy, everyday sets that you’ll keep reaching for. The printed design adds visual interest without being overwhelming, and the straight fit makes it versatile across body types. The cotton blend fabric ensures comfort, especially in humid weather. It’s a practical pick for daily wear, errands, or relaxed office environments.

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Chanderi instantly elevates any outfit, and this set brings that subtle festive touch into summer dressing. The fabric has a slight sheen, making it suitable for occasions where you want to look dressed up without going heavy. The straight cut keeps it balanced, while the pastel tone ensures it still feels season-appropriate. Ideal for small functions or evening outings.

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This set focuses on comfort and inclusivity, with sizing options that cater to a wider range of body types. The cotton fabric keeps it breathable, while the embroidery adds a polished touch. It’s designed for everyday wear but still looks refined enough for casual office settings. A dependable option if you prioritise comfort without compromising on style.

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Block prints and pastels are a natural match for summer. This set has a slightly more traditional feel, making it perfect for those who prefer classic ethnic styles. The cotton fabric ensures all-day comfort, while the prints keep it visually engaging. It’s an easy pick for daily wear or low-key gatherings.

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Pastel kurta sets for the summer season: FAQs Why are pastel colours ideal for summer? They reflect heat better than darker shades and feel visually lighter, making them perfect for warm weather. Which body type suits these styles best? Straight fits suit most body types, while A-line and flared styles are great for added comfort and movement. Are these kurta sets suitable for office wear? Yes, especially straight-cut and minimally embroidered styles in subtle pastels. Which fabric is best for summer kurta sets? Cotton is the most breathable, while chanderi works well for slightly dressier occasions.