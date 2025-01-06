People rub beef fat on their faces for glowing skin; here’s what dermatologists think about this new skincare trend

In the world of beauty and skincare, there are no limits. People go to great lengths in the quest for glowing skin. Beauty trends change rapidly, with some proving to be fleeting, others sticking around for the long haul, and many bizarre ones that leave us scratching our heads. Explore the benefits and risks of using beef tallow in skincare routines.(Instagram)

The beef tallow skincare trend is the newest addition to the block, and yes, it's exactly what you're thinking, rubbing beef fat on your skin. Sounds strange, right? Before you jump on the bandwagon, here's what experts have to say. (Also read: Can garlic clove a day keep pimples away? Dermatologists weigh in on viral skincare trend )

"One recent skincare trend that is becoming quite prevalent is the use of rendered beef fat, also known as beef tallow, as an alternative to moisturisers and creams. Beef tallow is obtained from areas around kidneys and loins. The area of interest for using beef tallow in skin care purposes is its richness in fat content and its nutrient profile," says Dr. Rupika Singh, MBBS, MD, Dermatologist and Founder of Akiya Aesthetics.

Dr. Rupika further shared with HT Lifestyle the benefits, drawbacks, and safety precautions one must keep in mind when considering the beef tallow skincare trend.

Benefits of beef tallow skincare trend

Richness in fats: Beef fat has emollient properties, owing to its richness in saturated fats namely palmitic acid and stearic acid. Also the presence of oleic acid, a monounsaturated fat, also renders anti-inflammatory properties and moisturizing benefits. This makes beef tallow highly beneficial for use in skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis or rosacea. These fatty acids mimic the skin's natural sebum and aid in skin's moisturisation and radiance. Hence, the view is to use beef tallow for dry and flaky skin.

Loaded with vitamins: Beef tallow gets its exceptional benefits from the occurrence of fat soluble vitamins in it namely vitamin A, D and E. Vitamin A plays a key role in the synthesis of collagen, the major protein of the skin's structural matrix, vitamin E acts as a potent antioxidant and scavenges the free radicals, thereby reducing the signs of premature aging and vitamin D maintains skin's integrity and immune function.

Non-comedogenic nature: Though it is fatty in nature, it has a comedogenic rating between 1-2 and when used in moderation, it doesn't clog skin pores.

What are the drawbacks

Predisposing acne: Though it has a low comedogenic rating, sometimes those individuals with oily or acne-prone skin can develop breakouts by the pores getting clogged.

Risk of allergy: If the beef tallow is inappropriately rendered, it may trigger an allergic skin reaction and lead to skin rashes, burning or irritation.

Displeasing odour and texture: Beef tallow is greasy in nature and possesses an unpleasant smell. This may be uncomfortable for a few individuals to use and avoid its consistent practice.

Ethical issue: Certain individuals may refrain from using beef tallow due to environmental or ethical issues.

Safety precautions to keep in mind

For prevention of rancidity if beef tallow, store it in an airtight container in a cool and dark place.

Those individuals who possess oily or acne-prone skin should refrain from using beef tallow as it may trigger an allergic reaction or breakouts.

Don't overuse beef tallow as it may make the face look greasy or clog the skin pores.

Before using it on face, perform a patch test elsewhere in the body and wait for at least 24-48 hours to observe any skin changes or signs of allergy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.