Preity Zinta drops gorgeous throwback from Cannes in dreamy floor-length gown: 'Fastest shoot I ever did'

Preity Zinta may have stepped back from the glamorous Bollywood world, but she still manages to grab the limelight with her stunning looks. The 50-year-old actor attended Cannes 2024, where her looks were an absolute hit. She recently shared a throwback picture from the Film Festival that will definitely make you say "Pretty Woman." (Also read: Preity Zinta drops major fitness goals with intense workout video, encourages fans to ‘be consistent and push yourself’ ) Preity Zinta revisits Cannes glam with breathtaking throwback in dramatic gown. (Instagram/@realpz)

Preity Zinta stuns in dreamy gown

On Saturday, Preity treated her fans to a weekend delight by uploading a series of glamorous pictures on Instagram, captioned, "The fastest shoot I ever did, thanks to the incredible team around me." In the post, the actor can be seen looking as beautiful as ever in an embellished, floor-sweeping gown.

Her gown comes in a soothing pastel shade and features an off-shoulder neckline adorned with fur embellishments. The body-hugging silhouette is decked with silver sequin work and crystal detailing, adding the perfect touch of glam. The dramatic netted, frilled, floor-sweeping hemline brought in the oomph factor, turning her ensemble into a complete piece of art.

Assisted by fashion stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi, Preity kept her accessories minimal to let the outfit do all the talking, styling her look with just a pair of statement drop earrings. With the help of makeup artist Jay Kanojia, she rocked smokey eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and glossy pink lipstick. Hairstylist Malinge Florian gave her luscious locks soft curls, which she wore loose in a middle partition.

About Preity Zinta's work

Preity Zinta has been associated with the IPL as the co-owner of Punjab's franchise since 2008, back when it was called Kings XI Punjab. She's often spotted cheering for her team from the stands. While she's been away from the silver screen for the past seven years, her last film, Bhaiaji Superhit, released in 2018. Preity is all set to make her much-awaited acting comeback this year with Lahore 1947.