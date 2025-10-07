Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Price drop on Biba suits: Get minimum 60% off on these top 8 picks on Amazon Great Indian Festival

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Oct 07, 2025 01:20 pm IST

Biba's suits are available at up to 80% off through the Amazon Great Indian Festival. These suits combine comfort and festive vibe for all occasions.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

BIBA Womens Pink Chanderi Hand Embroidered Unstitched Suit Set View Details checkDetails

₹2,153

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Cotton Women Printed Straight Salwar Kurta Dupatta(Skdassorted7477E_Black_34) View Details checkDetails

₹1,519

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Womens Teal Blue Floral Printed Flared Suit Set_32 View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Women Cotton Printed Kurta Sets (SKD8792OAW24EBLU_Blue, Large View Details checkDetails

₹2,069

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Womens Royal Blue Art Silk Salwar Suit Set View Details checkDetails

₹1,080

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Cotton Womens Printed Narrow Salwar Kurta Dupatta(Skdikat Bag7483_Yellow_34) View Details checkDetails

₹990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Women Polyester PRINTED STRAIGHT MIX AND MATCH Suit Set(FESTIVE 2208_OLIVE_32) View Details checkDetails

₹1,269

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Women Polyester Printed Straight Salwar Kurta Dupatta(Skdassorted7566E_Fuchsia_32), Purple View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

This festive season, Biba is making ethnic dressing a breeze with incredible discounts on its signature suit sets. Amazon Great Indian Festival brings you a curated collection of Biba suits at a minimum of 60% off; perfect for weddings, festivals, or casual celebrations. From hand-embroidered Chanderi to airy cotton blends and elegant art silk sets, these picks combine style, comfort, and festive appeal. Here’s a closer look at the top 8 Biba suits you must grab.

Price drop on Biba suits: Get minimum 60% off on these top 8 picks on Amazon Great Indian Festival
Price drop on Biba suits: Get minimum 60% off on these top 8 picks on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Top 8 Biba suits to buy now:

1.

BIBA Women's Pink Chanderi Hand Embroidered Unstitched Suit Set
Loading Suggestions...

A timeless classic, this unstitched Chanderi suit set showcases delicate hand embroidery in a soft pink shade. Perfect for festive gatherings, the breathable fabric ensures comfort, while the intricate detailing lends a regal, traditional look.

2.

BIBA Women Cotton Straight Kurta Narrow Palazzo Suit Set

Loading Suggestions...

Ideal for day-long celebrations, this cotton suit features a straight-cut kurta paired with narrow palazzo pants. Lightweight and airy, it keeps you stylish and comfortable, making it perfect for casual or semi-formal occasions.

3.

BIBA Women Rayon Gathered Printed Suit Set
Loading Suggestions...

This rayon suit set combines flowy fabric with elegant printed patterns for a chic, effortless style. The gathered detailing adds a feminine touch, making it a versatile pick for festivals or casual events.

4.

BIBA Women Cotton A-Line Printed Suit Set
Loading Suggestions...

This A-line kurta suit set in soft cotton is both comfortable and flattering. With playful prints and a relaxed silhouette, it’s an easy choice for festive brunches, office celebrations, or family gatherings.

5.

BIBA Women Art Silk Kurta And Palazzo Set
Loading Suggestions...

Add a touch of sophistication to your festive wardrobe with this art silk set. The kurta is beautifully textured, paired with flowing palazzo pants, creating a luxurious ensemble for evening parties or special occasions.

6.

BIBA Women Cotton Straight Kurta Slim Pants Suit Set
Loading Suggestions...

This straight kurta and slim pant combo is an everyday ethnic essential. Crafted in soft cotton, it offers ease of movement while maintaining a clean, polished look, ideal for work functions or casual gatherings.

7.

BIBA Women Polyester Straight Printed 2 Piece Set

Loading Suggestions...

This vibrant polyester suit set comes with a straight kurta and coordinating bottoms. Light and easy to maintain, it’s perfect for those who want style without the fuss of dry cleaning or intricate fabric care.

8.

BIBA Women Voile Straight Printed Kurta Slim Pant Suit Set

Loading Suggestions...

This voile kurta suit set features soft, breathable fabric with elegant prints and a flattering straight fit. Paired with slim pants, it’s a versatile pick for both day and evening festive events.

Similar stories for you:

Light jackets to ace the changing weather: Top 8 picks for men and women

Last-minute Karwa Chauth suits from Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top 8 picks at up to 80% off

Stressed about your Diwali outfit? Check out these top 8 ethnic wear picks!

  • Are these Biba suits easy to maintain?

    Most suits are crafted in cotton, rayon, polyester, or art silk, making them easy to care for with gentle hand wash or machine wash as per fabric guidelines.

  • Can these suits be accessorized for weddings or festive events?

    Absolutely! Pair them with statement jewelry, ethnic footwear, and stylish handbags to transform these suits into elegant festive or wedding-ready looks.

  • Are these suits true to size?

    Biba generally follows standard sizing charts. Check the size guide on Amazon before purchasing to ensure the perfect fit.

  • Can I wear these suits for casual outings?

    Yes! Many of these sets, especially the cotton and rayon ones, are perfect for casual office wear, brunches, or family gatherings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Price drop on Biba suits: Get minimum 60% off on these top 8 picks on Amazon Great Indian Festival
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On