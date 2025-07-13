Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
Prime picks: Get 50% to 60% off on top jeans brands on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 03:00 PM IST

Denim dreams come true! Score up to 60% off on Levi’s, Symbol, AKA CHIC & more this Prime Day. Fits for every body—skinny, straight, relaxed & bootcut.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Womens Slim Jeans (SS20/SY/DNM-ART021_Dutch Blue_30) | Rise Style: Low Rise View Details checkDetails

Amazon Brand - Symbol Womens High Waist Mom Fit Jeans | Ankle Length (JNS-10 Cont_Dark Blue__32) View Details checkDetails

Amazon Brand - Symbol Womens Skinny Jeans (SS19DNM002G_Denim Blue_34) View Details checkDetails

AKA Chic Slim Fit Women Jeans (AKCB 1411_Blue_28) View Details checkDetails

AKA CHIC Womens Boot Cut Fit Jeans (AKCB1212 B, Blue, Dark Stone, 28) View Details checkDetails

AKA Chic Flare Fit Women Jeans (AKCB 1509_Light Blue_30) View Details checkDetails

View Details checkDetails

View Details checkDetails

KOTTY Mens Cotton Lycra Blend Relaxed Fit Mid Rise Jeans Jet Black View Details checkDetails

Urbano Mens Washed Bootcut Jeans – Stretchable View Details checkDetails

View Details checkDetails

Urbano Fashion Mens Black Regular Fit Washed Jeans Stretchable (epsreg-black-34) View Details checkDetails

Levis Mens 512 Slim Tapered Fit Mid Rise Light Fade Stretchable Jeans Black, 36 View Details checkDetails

Levis Mens 511 Slim Fit Mid Rise Jeans Lt Indigo|Size: 36 View Details checkDetails

Levis Mens Fitted Jeans (0038I-0019_Indigo View Details checkDetails

Thomas Scott Mens 100% Cotton Clean Look Baggy Jeans (TSJ248_LightBlue, 30) View Details checkDetails

Thomas Scott Mens Mid-Rise Clean Look Boot Cut Jeans (TSJ216_Dark Indigo, 36) View Details checkDetails

Thomas Scott Mens Mid-Rise Clean Look Boot Cut Jeans (TSJ216_Dark Indigo, 36) View Details checkDetails

JVX Jeans for Men || Men Jeans || Reguler Fit DenimJeans (NJJ-02) (in, Numeric, 34, Blue) View Details checkDetails

JVX Jeans for Men || MenJeans || Reguler FitJeans for Men || StylishJeans || Jeans (NJJ-06) (in, Numeric, 32, Blue) View Details checkDetails

JVX Jeans for Men || Men Jeans || Reguler Fit DenimJeans || CargoJeans (NJJ-03) (in, Numeric, 36, Brown) View Details checkDetails

Upgrade your denim game with unbeatable discounts during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. From high-rise skinnies to rugged bootcuts, shop top styles in jeans for men and women with minimum 50% off across bestselling brands like Symbol, AKA CHIC, Levi’s, Urbano Fashion, Thomas Scott, Kotty, and JVX. Whether you're looking for everyday stretch, retro flares, or classic blue jeans, this sale has a perfect fit for every wardrobe and every occasion.

Prime picks: Get 50% to 60% off on top jeans brands on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

 

Top jeans at minimum 50% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale:

 

Amazon Brand – Symbol

Smart basics, made better. Known for value-driven fashion with a quality finish, Symbol’s jeans are a go-to for versatile fits and everyday comfort.

1.

Symbol Women's Mid Waist Slim Fit Jeans | Stretchable

 Tailored for daily ease, these slim-fit jeans offer just the right stretch to keep you comfy all day—perfect for both casual errands and weekend outings.

 

2.

Symbol Women's High Waist Mom Fit Jeans | Ankle Length

 A nod to retro fashion, these ankle-length mom jeans combine high-waist definition with roomier hips for relaxed charm and cool-girl style.

3.

Symbol Women's High Waist Skinny Jeans | Jeggings

 A leggings-meet-denim hybrid, these jeggings are a wardrobe essential for those who want all-day movement without compromising on silhouette.

 

AKA CHIC

For women who live in denim. AKA CHIC stands for bold yet wearable jeans—from timeless bootcuts to stylish flares.

4.

AKA CHIC Slim Fit Mid Rise Stretchable Jeans

 Sleek and structured, this pair features clean lines and a gentle stretch that flatters your form without feeling tight.

5.

AKA CHIC Mid Rise Boot Cut Jeans

A curve-hugging mid-rise bootcut that lends length and drama to your look—pair with block heels or chunky sneakers.

6.

AKA CHIC High Rise Flare Fit Jeans

 Get a retro edge with high-rise flare jeans that elongate your legs while keeping the fit snug around the waist and hips.

 

Kotty

Utility meets everyday fashion. Kotty brings easygoing denim styles crafted for comfort, flexibility, and modern silhouettes.

7.

Kotty Straight Men’s Jeans

 Built for timeless appeal, these straight-fit jeans offer a clean, classic finish that's suitable for everyday styling.

8.

Kotty Men's Regular Fit Stretchable Jeans

 Made for all-day wear, these regular-fit jeans balance function and form with a comfortable stretch.

9.

Kotty Relaxed Fit Men’s Jeans

 Relaxed through the thigh and seat, this style is for those who prefer a loose, breezy feel with dependable structure.

 

Urbano Fashion

Casual cool, always. Urbano nails youth-forward denim with trend-driven washes, fits, and attention to comfort.

10.

Urbano Men's Washed Bootcut Jeans – Stretchable

 A subtle bootcut gives these jeans an edge while the faded wash and stretchable fabric keep things cool and comfy.

 

11.

Urbano Men's Washed Bootcut Jeans – Stretchable

A touch of bootcut gives these jeans a stylish twist, while the faded finish and stretch keep them effortlessly comfortable.

 

12.

Urbano Men's Regular Fit Washed Jeans – Stretchable

 Regular-fit with a lived-in look, this pair is perfect for styling up with hoodies or dressing down with polos.

 

Levi's

The OG of denim. Levi’s continues to set the standard in fit, fabric, and function with its iconic jeans.

13.

Levi's Men's 512 Slim Tapered Fit Mid Rise Jeans

 A modern slim taper for those who want a tailored fit without going skinny—easily pairs with both sneakers and boots.

14.

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Mid Rise Jeans

 Bestselling for a reason—slim fit with just enough room and flexibility for a perfect all-rounder.

15.

Levi's Men's Mid Rise Fitted Jeans

Clean, classic, and made to last—these mid-rise fitted jeans are your everyday heroes.

 

Thomas Scott

Elevated everyday staples. Known for polished denim at affordable prices, Thomas Scott delivers comfort with sophistication.

16.

Thomas Scott Men's Regular Fit Mid Rise Jeans

 Regular-fit jeans that easily transition from office casual to off-duty wear with a clean, dark-wash finish.

17.

Thomas Scott Men's Boot Cut Mid-Rise Jeans

 Sleek yet structured, these bootcut jeans bring subtle flair without overstatement.

18.

Thomas Scott Men's Mid-Rise Clean Look Boot Cut Jeans

Made for men who prefer structure with comfort, this pair features a mid-rise waist and a streamlined boot cut that elongates your frame without feeling bulky.

 

JVX

Trendy, affordable, youth-driven. JVX crafts versatile jeans with utility-inspired features and a streetwear vibe.

19.

JVX Regular Fit Denim Jeans

 These jeans are all about bold design and comfort—choose from straight fits, utility pockets, and relaxed cuts that work from college to weekend chill.

20.

JVX Jeans for Men || MenJeans || Reguler FitJeans for Men || StylishJeans || Jeans (NJJ-06)

Amp up your denim game with bold styles—straight fits, cargo details, and easygoing silhouettes that take you from college corridors to café corners.

21.

JVX Jeans for Men || Men Jeans || Reguler Fit DenimJeans || CargoJeans (NJJ-03)

Designed with comfort and flair, these jeans offer straight-leg styles, functional utility pockets, and relaxed fits that transition seamlessly from college to weekends.

 

Prime picks: Get 50% to 60% off on top jeans brands on Amazon Prime Day Sale! FAQs

  • Are these jeans stretchable?

    Yes, most jeans in this list offer stretchable fabric blends for ease of movement and comfort during all-day wear.

  • How long will these Prime Day discounts last?

    These offers are valid during the Prime Day Sale (July 12–13, 2025) or until stocks last. Shop early to grab your size!

  • Can I return or exchange if the size doesn’t fit?

    Most of these products follow Amazon’s return policy. Just check the size chart before ordering, and returns are typically hassle-free.

  • Are these discounts available for both men and women?

    Absolutely. We’ve curated jeans for both men and women—from high-rise jeggings to relaxed-fit men’s denim.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
