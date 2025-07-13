Upgrade your denim game with unbeatable discounts during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. From high-rise skinnies to rugged bootcuts, shop top styles in jeans for men and women with minimum 50% off across bestselling brands like Symbol, AKA CHIC, Levi’s, Urbano Fashion, Thomas Scott, Kotty, and JVX. Whether you're looking for everyday stretch, retro flares, or classic blue jeans, this sale has a perfect fit for every wardrobe and every occasion. Prime picks: Get 50% to 60% off on top jeans brands on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Top jeans at minimum 50% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Amazon Brand – Symbol

Smart basics, made better. Known for value-driven fashion with a quality finish, Symbol’s jeans are a go-to for versatile fits and everyday comfort.

Tailored for daily ease, these slim-fit jeans offer just the right stretch to keep you comfy all day—perfect for both casual errands and weekend outings.

A nod to retro fashion, these ankle-length mom jeans combine high-waist definition with roomier hips for relaxed charm and cool-girl style.

A leggings-meet-denim hybrid, these jeggings are a wardrobe essential for those who want all-day movement without compromising on silhouette.

AKA CHIC

For women who live in denim. AKA CHIC stands for bold yet wearable jeans—from timeless bootcuts to stylish flares.

Sleek and structured, this pair features clean lines and a gentle stretch that flatters your form without feeling tight.

A curve-hugging mid-rise bootcut that lends length and drama to your look—pair with block heels or chunky sneakers.

Get a retro edge with high-rise flare jeans that elongate your legs while keeping the fit snug around the waist and hips.

Kotty

Utility meets everyday fashion. Kotty brings easygoing denim styles crafted for comfort, flexibility, and modern silhouettes.

Built for timeless appeal, these straight-fit jeans offer a clean, classic finish that's suitable for everyday styling.

Made for all-day wear, these regular-fit jeans balance function and form with a comfortable stretch.

Relaxed through the thigh and seat, this style is for those who prefer a loose, breezy feel with dependable structure.

Urbano Fashion

Casual cool, always. Urbano nails youth-forward denim with trend-driven washes, fits, and attention to comfort.

A subtle bootcut gives these jeans an edge while the faded wash and stretchable fabric keep things cool and comfy.

A touch of bootcut gives these jeans a stylish twist, while the faded finish and stretch keep them effortlessly comfortable.

Regular-fit with a lived-in look, this pair is perfect for styling up with hoodies or dressing down with polos.

Levi's

The OG of denim. Levi’s continues to set the standard in fit, fabric, and function with its iconic jeans.

A modern slim taper for those who want a tailored fit without going skinny—easily pairs with both sneakers and boots.

Bestselling for a reason—slim fit with just enough room and flexibility for a perfect all-rounder.

Clean, classic, and made to last—these mid-rise fitted jeans are your everyday heroes.

Thomas Scott

Elevated everyday staples. Known for polished denim at affordable prices, Thomas Scott delivers comfort with sophistication.

Regular-fit jeans that easily transition from office casual to off-duty wear with a clean, dark-wash finish.

Sleek yet structured, these bootcut jeans bring subtle flair without overstatement.

Made for men who prefer structure with comfort, this pair features a mid-rise waist and a streamlined boot cut that elongates your frame without feeling bulky.

JVX

Trendy, affordable, youth-driven. JVX crafts versatile jeans with utility-inspired features and a streetwear vibe.

These jeans are all about bold design and comfort—choose from straight fits, utility pockets, and relaxed cuts that work from college to weekend chill.

Amp up your denim game with bold styles—straight fits, cargo details, and easygoing silhouettes that take you from college corridors to café corners.

Designed with comfort and flair, these jeans offer straight-leg styles, functional utility pockets, and relaxed fits that transition seamlessly from college to weekends.

Are these jeans stretchable? Yes, most jeans in this list offer stretchable fabric blends for ease of movement and comfort during all-day wear.

How long will these Prime Day discounts last? These offers are valid during the Prime Day Sale (July 12–13, 2025) or until stocks last. Shop early to grab your size!

Can I return or exchange if the size doesn’t fit? Most of these products follow Amazon’s return policy. Just check the size chart before ordering, and returns are typically hassle-free.

Are these discounts available for both men and women? Absolutely. We’ve curated jeans for both men and women—from high-rise jeggings to relaxed-fit men’s denim.

