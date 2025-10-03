Rahul Gandhi rocks a biker look with black jacket in Columbia, shows off his casual style. See pic

Celebrities rocking biker looks is a common sight – Tom Cruise is known for his iconic leather jackets in Top Gun, which have become a classic symbol of coolness and masculinity. Although a black bomber jacket isn’t exactly the most advanced style move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has now sported a biker look that goes beyond the staid and stodgy fashion typical of politicians. Also read | Biker style decoded: Beginner's guide Rahul Gandhi has shared a photo from an outing in Columbia on Instagram. (Instagram/ Rahul Gandhi)

Rahul Gandhi's rugged, outdoor look

While he usually sticks to white T-shirts and simple kurtas, Rahul Gandhi made a statement as he chose to wear a black bomber jacket with a dark polo T-shirt and khaki pants. Showcasing his casual, understated style from an outing in Columbia, he shared a photo of himself posing with a bike on Instagram on October 3. He sported a thick beard in the picture.

The politician wrote in his caption: “Proud to see Bajaj, Hero and TVS do so well in Colombia. Shows Indian companies can win with innovation, not cronyism. Great job.”

How to style khaki pants

This Rahul Gandhi look shows that khaki pants are a versatile and stylish addition to any man's wardrobe. The timeless piece can be styled in many different ways to suit your personal taste and occasion.

Need some tips for styling khaki pants? Pair them with a crisp white shirt — a classic combination that works well for both casual and formal occasions. Moreover, you could pair khaki pants with a muted button-down shirt and blazer for a professional look. Or, like Rahul Gandhi, throw on a navy or black jacket to dress up your khaki pants for a more relaxed look.

You could also keep it casual with a graphic T-shirt and pair your khaki pants with a tee – experiment with different colours, from earthy tones to bold hues – for a cool look. Elevate your look with dress shoes or boots, or keep it casual with sneakers. Just make sure your khaki pants fit well and aren't too loose or too tight.