Riddhima Kapoor reveals reason why she hasn't yet worn a piece from brother Ranbir Kapoor's new label: 'I need...'

Ranbir Kapoor has launched his first brand, ARKS, a lifestyle and fashion brand that reflects his personal style and journey. The brand's first store opened in February around Valentine's Day 2025. Ranbir's wife, actor Alia Bhatt, showed her support for the brand by sharing Instagram pictures of herself sporting classic white sneakers from the brand, calling ARKS Ranbir's 'dream'. Now, Ranbir's sister and Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 star, Riddhima Kapoor, has also spoken about the new label. Also read | Riddhima Kapoor reveals diet secrets; know her exact meal plan Riddhima Kapoor has shared she is yet to try out something from Ranbir Kapoor's new label. (Instagram/ Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and ARKS)

Riddhima Kapoor can't wait to try ARKS pieces

In an Instagram video shared by Bollywood Bubble from the IIFA Awards 2025 red carpet in Jaipur, when asked by a media person, “Have you worn anything from Ranbir Kapoor's new brand ARKS yet?” Riddhima said, “Not yet, because everything is sold out, guys! Everything is sold out. I am trying... I was in Mumbai recently, and there was nothing (left), everything was (sold) out. I was like, 'I need something'.”

Ranbir Kapoor's ARKS collection includes?

With ARKS, Ranbir is tapping into India’s growing athleisure and sneaker market. The brand's debut collection includes elevated essentials such as apparel, sneakers, and accessories, with a focus on minimalism, and versatility.

Describing the 'Made in India' brand's 'less is more' aesthetic, a note on the website explains, “ARKS is where subtlety meets substance, and every piece speaks with quiet confidence. The ARKS style of life is always real. It's true to you, hence true to life. Explore our journey.”

It also says, “At ARKS, we embrace subtlety and comfort as the core of our design ethos. Our focus is on creating everyday essentials elevated through timeless, minimalist aesthetics. By prioritising classic cuts, neutral palettes, and premium materials, we craft products that transcend fleeting trends, offering enduring style and elegance that resonate across seasons.”

Is Ranbir Kapoor's brand affordable?

The price range for top wear starts at ₹1,499 for women's cotton jersey and men's cotton jersey with prices going as high as ₹4,999 for men's linen shirts in a variety of colours. As for sneakers, they are priced between ₹5,999 and ₹6,499. The brand's website also offers ₹3,499 hoodies and sweatshirts priced between ₹2,999 and ₹3,299.