Ranveer Singh goes ‘haila’ as Salman Khan flaunts luxury watch worth worth 4 crore

Known for creating dream-like watches and jewellery, prestigious luxury watch brand Jacob & Co announced a new partnership with the “legendary” Salman Khan and we can't wait for them to drop the collection. Enjoying a reputation for breaking new ground in high watchmaking while still using traditional methods to create radical new timepieces, the brand is named after Jacob Arabo, Founder and Chairman of Jacob & Co. Ranveer Singh goes ‘Haila’ as Salman Khan shares picture flaunting luxury watch. Here's its whopping cost (Photo by Twitter/BeingSalmanKhan)

Taking to his social media handle, actor Salman Khan, too, shared a picture with Jacob Arabo which featured him casually flaunting a limited edition luxury watch that is built, works and looks like a motor engine or looks, feels, operates and elates like a 300+ mph hypercar. The jaw-dropping accessory came in rose gold colour and openworked rubber strap while its automaton is a direct reference to Bugatti’s W16 engine block and its power reserve is shaped like a fuel gauge, its tourbillon carriage like a radiator, its structure like exhaust pipes.

Before you wonder why, let us tell the uninitiated that the brand took inspiration from the exterior shape of the Bugatti Chiron that exudes power and performance, to create the case of the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon watch. In other words, Bugatti Automobiles's cutting-edge ethos and designs inspired Jacob & Co to unprecedented levels of innovation and horological complication only to enter into a partnership agreement in 2019 to create unrivaled hypercar-inspired timepieces.

With the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon, car-inspired watch design is taken to a whole new level as it is built around a movement that defies traditional rules since Caliber JCAM37 has a unique architecture, inspired by Bugatti's engines and features a miniature, W-shaped, 16-cylinder, engine block automaton while its mounted four-coiled springs act as shock absorbers. A tubular structure surrounds the 30°-inclined flying tourbillon, like a protective frame.

Posing with Jacob while flaunting the watch to announce the recent partnership, Salman captioned the picture, “With my dear friend @jacobarabo shaking hands to announce my new partnership with @jacobandco Salman Khan - Jacob & Co timepiece coming soon (sic)” and actor Ranveer Singh was quick to comment, “Haila, Jacob Bhai ki toh nikal padi (sic)”, punctuating it with a smile and heart emoji.

At one of wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant recently, Salman was seen flaunting the same Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon Rose Gold watch that is reportedly worth $3,90,000 or ₹3.2 crore approximately.

The large single block of transparent sapphire in the watch, recreates the layout of the famed W16 Bugatti engine and at the press of a button, its 16 pistons fire up and down in their sapphire cylinders, driven by a single-block crankshaft. During the 15-second animation sequence, the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon comes to life.