Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s team stuns at the Red Bold & Gold Carpet Night | Watch video
RCB Women's team served glamorous looks at the red carpet event. Let's break down their ensembles in detail!
The Women’s Premier League is currently underway, and Royal Challengers Bangalore has had a dream run so far. Riding high on the wins, the women let their hair down on January 23 for a night of high fashion at the Red Bold & Gold Carpet Night. The event proved how iconic the women are off the field as they partied through the night. Here is a detailed look at how the stars turned heads on the red carpet.
1. Smriti Mandhana
The team captain looked resplendent in a classic black saree. The sleeveless, round-neck blouse embellished with intricate sequin-work blended traditional elegance with modern style. She kept her accessories to a minimum, pairing the outfit with hoop earrings, a metallic watch, and a statement brooch pinned on the left shoulder. Open tresses completed her look.
2. Lauren Bell
English cricketer Lauren Bell looked radiant in a mustard gold satin gown. The floor-length ensemble featured a modern halter neck with a knotted keyhole detail and a cinched waist that flowed into a graceful skirt with a dramatic side drape. She accessorised with gold hoop earrings and gold bangles on her right wrist, which perfectly complemented the dress's metallic sheen. The look was with a sleek ponytail and neutral-toned textured sandals.
3. Grace Harris
Australian cricketer Grace Harris’ outfit of choice for the evening was a contemporary black ruffle-border saree along with a V-neck blouse detailed with intricate monochrome patterns. Keeping her hair in a wavy bob, she paired the dress with emerald-green drop earrings, a metallic watch, and black buckled platform sandals.
4. Richa Ghosh
Richa Ghosh turned heads at the event with her floor-length navy blue satin gown, featuring a deep V-neckline, long bishop sleeves with gathered cuffs, and a defined waistline that opened into a thigh-high slit. The outfit was accented with silver-toned drop earrings, matching rings, and black bow-embellished flats.
5. Shreyanka Patil
Shreyanka Patil brought the stars down with a maroon and black sequined mini-dress. The form-fitting outfit featured long sleeves and a V-neckline, covered in shimmering dark-toned sequins. She paired the look with high-fashion black knee-high boots and unique extra-large rectangular hoop earrings. Her hair was styled in soft waves with a decorative black floral accessory.
6. Radha Yadav
Radha Yadav turned on the heat with a chic Indo-western three-piece ensemble in a soft cream hue. Her outfit featured high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, a matching embroidered crop top, and a structured, waist-length jacket adorned with delicate floral threadwork. She also kept accessories to a minimum, wearing gold rings and a delicate hair accessory, and finished the look with pointed-toe embellished pumps and loose, wavy hair.
7. Georgia Voll
Australian cricketer Georgia Voll dazzled in a vibrant red floor-length gown. The dress featured a unique cape-style silhouette with structured shoulders and a daring teardrop-shaped cutout at the chest. She accessorised the bold look with stacked gold bangles on both wrists and matching gold hoop earrings. Her hair was styled in a sleek, low bun, highlighting the gown's high neckline.
8. Nadine De Klerk
South African cricketer Nadine de Klerk opted for a graceful ethnic look in a forest-green Anarkali suit. The floor-length garment featured full sleeves and was embellished with intricate gold and silver floral embroidery around the neckline and silver borders at the cuffs. Nadine stuck with the less is more formula when it came to accessories, wearing a delicate silver bracelet on her left wrist and a thin chain around her neck. The ensemble was completed with white slip-on clogs and straight, loose hair.
9. Arundhati Reddy
Arundhati Reddy’s sharp white power suit, featuring a structured split-sleeve blazer detailed with ornate crystal floral brooches and matching high-waisted wide-leg trousers, was a statement in itself. The dress was paired with rimless sunglasses, a silver ring, and small stud earrings.
10. Pooja Vastrakar
Yet another statement piece was worn by Pooja Vastrakar, whose outfit included a vibrant blue velvet blazer with silver fringe details cascading from the shoulders and lining the lapels and hem. She paired it with a simple black shirt and high-waisted, wide-leg black trousers. Pooja’s accessories remained understated to balance the vibrant jacket, featuring small earrings and a ring.
11. Linsey Smith
English cricketer Linsey Smith blended comfort with high fashion as she sported an oversized, double-breasted velvet suit in a deep crimson hue, which is intricately embellished with shimmering gold star-shaped sequins. The structured blazer features wide peak lapels, while the matching wide-leg trousers create a relaxed yet bold silhouette. She anchors the look with crisp white platform sneakers and minimal jewellery, consisting of gold rings and small, subtle earrings.
12. Gautami Naik
Gautami looked sharp in a black blazer jacket featuring intricate silver fringe detailing that cascades from the shoulders, lining the lapels. She paired the statement piece with a simple black t-shirt and high-waisted, wide-leg black trousers. Her accessories included small dark stud earrings, a ring on and a sleek wrist watch.
13. Dayalan Hemalatha
Dayalan Hemalatha had her fashion game on in a form-fitting, midi-length dress featuring a high neckline and long sleeves, and crafted from a shimmering metallic gold-and-black textured fabric. She accessorised the look with silver-toned strappy block heels, silver drop earrings and a simple ring on her left hand.
14. Prema Rawat
Prema Rawat showcased a sophisticated ethnic ensemble in a muted olive-grey tone. Her outfit featured a sheer, floor-length cape-style tunic with shimmering sequin embellishments and a decorative central border, paired over matching wide-leg silk trousers. She accessorised with standout silver-toned chandelier earrings and a simple dark bracelet on her right wrist, completing the look with white open-toed sandals and sleek, loose hair.
15. Prathyoosha Kumar
Prathyoosha Kumar turned up the heat with a chic and modern all-black co-ord set. Her outfit featured a cropped halter-style top with a gathered, sheer overlay across the chest, paired with a matching high-waisted maxi skirt that highlighted a subtle midriff. She accessorised the look with a chunky patterned bracelet, multiple gold rings, and a delicate gold chain.
