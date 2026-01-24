Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s team stuns at the Red Bold & Gold Carpet Night | Watch video

The Women’s Premier League is currently underway, and Royal Challengers Bangalore has had a dream run so far. Riding high on the wins, the women let their hair down on January 23 for a night of high fashion at the Red Bold & Gold Carpet Night. The event proved how iconic the women are off the field as they partied through the night. Here is a detailed look at how the stars turned heads on the red carpet.

Australian cricketer Grace Harris’ outfit of choice for the evening was a contemporary black ruffle-border saree along with a V-neck blouse detailed with intricate monochrome patterns. Keeping her hair in a wavy bob, she paired the dress with emerald-green drop earrings, a metallic watch, and black buckled platform sandals.

English cricketer Lauren Bell looked radiant in a mustard gold satin gown. The floor-length ensemble featured a modern halter neck with a knotted keyhole detail and a cinched waist that flowed into a graceful skirt with a dramatic side drape. She accessorised with gold hoop earrings and gold bangles on her right wrist, which perfectly complemented the dress's metallic sheen. The look was with a sleek ponytail and neutral-toned textured sandals.

The team captain looked resplendent in a classic black saree. The sleeveless, round-neck blouse embellished with intricate sequin-work blended traditional elegance with modern style. She kept her accessories to a minimum, pairing the outfit with hoop earrings, a metallic watch, and a statement brooch pinned on the left shoulder. Open tresses completed her look.

4. Richa Ghosh Richa Ghosh turned heads at the event with her floor-length navy blue satin gown, featuring a deep V-neckline, long bishop sleeves with gathered cuffs, and a defined waistline that opened into a thigh-high slit. The outfit was accented with silver-toned drop earrings, matching rings, and black bow-embellished flats.

5. Shreyanka Patil Shreyanka Patil brought the stars down with a maroon and black sequined mini-dress. The form-fitting outfit featured long sleeves and a V-neckline, covered in shimmering dark-toned sequins. She paired the look with high-fashion black knee-high boots and unique extra-large rectangular hoop earrings. Her hair was styled in soft waves with a decorative black floral accessory.

6. Radha Yadav Radha Yadav turned on the heat with a chic Indo-western three-piece ensemble in a soft cream hue. Her outfit featured high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, a matching embroidered crop top, and a structured, waist-length jacket adorned with delicate floral threadwork. She also kept accessories to a minimum, wearing gold rings and a delicate hair accessory, and finished the look with pointed-toe embellished pumps and loose, wavy hair.

7. Georgia Voll Australian cricketer Georgia Voll dazzled in a vibrant red floor-length gown. The dress featured a unique cape-style silhouette with structured shoulders and a daring teardrop-shaped cutout at the chest. She accessorised the bold look with stacked gold bangles on both wrists and matching gold hoop earrings. Her hair was styled in a sleek, low bun, highlighting the gown's high neckline.

8. Nadine De Klerk South African cricketer Nadine de Klerk opted for a graceful ethnic look in a forest-green Anarkali suit. The floor-length garment featured full sleeves and was embellished with intricate gold and silver floral embroidery around the neckline and silver borders at the cuffs. Nadine stuck with the less is more formula when it came to accessories, wearing a delicate silver bracelet on her left wrist and a thin chain around her neck. The ensemble was completed with white slip-on clogs and straight, loose hair.

9. Arundhati Reddy Arundhati Reddy’s sharp white power suit, featuring a structured split-sleeve blazer detailed with ornate crystal floral brooches and matching high-waisted wide-leg trousers, was a statement in itself. The dress was paired with rimless sunglasses, a silver ring, and small stud earrings.