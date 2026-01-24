Shanaya Kapoor dazzles in an emerald-green gown for Tu Yaa Main trailer launch; fans react: ‘Killer vibes’

Styled by celebrity stylist Manisha Melwani, the actress' look leaned into quiet luxury, proving that elegance does not need excess. Keeping things unfussy and refined and going alongside the croc-inspired theme of her upcoming movie, she opted for minimal accessories and clean styling, allowing the rich emerald hue and sculpted silhouette of the gown to take centre stage. Let’s decode her look!

Shanaya Kapoor recently shared a series of stunning photos of herself on Instagram, on January 23, in a luxurious, emerald-green body-hugging gown, at the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie Tu Yaa Main , which is set to hit theatres on February 13.

Gorgeous emerald-green luxury Shanaya made a striking statement in an emerald-green, floor-length gown designed by Silvia Tcherassi, perfectly balancing modern sensuality with refined elegance. The dress featured a high, fitted neckline and long sleeves, creating a sleek, sculpted silhouette through the bodice. A strategically placed side cut-out at the waist added a contemporary edge, offering a subtle flash of skin while keeping the overall look polished and elegant.

Crafted in a fluid fabric, the gown draped smoothly over the body before falling into an elongated, floor-grazing hem. The front was artfully ruched and gathered at the waist, secured with a slim gold-toned accent, breaking the monochrome palette and adding a touch of understated luxury. The detailing enhanced the dress’s sculptural quality while lending movement and depth to its clean lines.

Styled minimally, with straight, centre-parted shoulder-length hair and subtle makeup, Shanaya let the silhouette do all the talking - resulting in a structured, confident look that felt effortlessly high-fashion. Her look was accessorised with crocodile-inspired minimalist jewellery from Indinoor Jewellery, adding a subtle yet striking edge without taking attention away from the gown.