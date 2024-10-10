Rubina Dilaik's beautiful recovery after almost falling on the runway gets praise from fans: Watch

Rubina Dilaik turned model for designer Archana Kochhar last night. The actor walked the ramp during a fashion show, dressed in a pink embroidered lehenga set. During the show, Rubina almost fell on the runway. However, she beautifully recovered and garnered praise from her fans. Rubina Dilaik almost falls on the runway.

Rubina Dilaik's beautiful recovery during fashion show

Rubina Dilaik turned showstopper for designer Archana Kochhar as she closed her show last night. Archana shared a video of Rubina's rampwalk on Instagram with the caption, “Did she stumble? No, she slayed.” It shows Rubina confidently walking on the runway when she stumbles in the middle of the ramp. Unfazed, the actor, however, kicks off her heels and completes the walk barefoot. In the end, Rubina ended her walk with a big smile on her face and made a heart with her hands.

What did Rubina Dilaik wear on the ramp?

Designer Archana Kochchar dressed Rubina in a bright pink lehenga set. The ensemble is decorated with intricate gold embroidery. The strapless bandeau blouse has a plunging sweetheart neckline, a fitted bust, and a cropped hem. She wore it with an A-line silhouette lehenga skirt featuring a gota patti embroidered waist.

Rubina draped the matching net dupatta on her shoulder. It features gota embroidery and scalloped borders. Lastly, she secured the dupatta by cinching it on the waist with a matching fabric, gold gota-embroidered belt. The actor accessorised the lehenga set with a heavy gold necklace, kadhas, and statement rings.

For the glam, Rubina chose shimmering gold eyeshadow, feathered brows, green bindi, rouge-tinted cheekbones, a brown lip shade, and winged eyeliner. She left her hair loose in a centre parting and styled it in soft, blowout waves.