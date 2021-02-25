IND USA
Russian supermodel 'Supernova' Natalia Vodianova is new UN goodwill ambassador

Natalia Mikhailovna Vodianova said in a statement, "For too long, society’s approach to menstruation and women’s health has been defined by taboo and stigma”, adding that the situation “has undermined the most basic needs and rights of women."
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:15 PM IST

Russian supermodel, entrepreneur, public speaker and philanthropist Natalia Mikhailovna Vodianova, popularly known as Supernova, has become a United Nations goodwill ambassador, pledging to promote the sexual and reproductive rights of women and girls and tackle stigmas surrounding their bodies.

The supermodel has also appeared in several big screen movies including Belle du Seigneur (2012), Clash of the Titans (2010), CQ (2001), The Legend of Shalimar (2013) and Probka (2009). She will be a campaigner for the UN Population Fund, which now calls itself the UN's sexual and reproductive health agency, known as UNFPA. Natalia said in a statement, "For too long, society’s approach to menstruation and women’s health has been defined by taboo and stigma”, adding that the situation “has undermined the most basic needs and rights of women."

UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem, who announced her appointment on Wednesday, called Vodianova “above all a passionate, longtime advocate for the rights and the needs of women and girls and in particular people living with disabilities.”

Working with UNFPA for the last three years, Kanem said, Vodianova has focused on “breaking harmful taboos and tackling the stigmas that surround women's bodies and health, including menstrual health even during humanitarian crises, and all forms of gender-based violence.”

Kanem also added in a statement, “It’s a tragic irony that something as universal as menstruation can make girls feel so isolated…We all have a role to play in breaking the taboos around menstruation

Vodianova, who will celebrate her 39th birthday on Sunday, said she was honoured by her new role and told a UN press conference by video link: “I look forward to continuing my work to tackle the myths and taboos that billions of women, girls and vulnerable young people have to live with and raise the standards of women's health and dignity.”

Natalia took to her Instagram to share the wonderful news with her 2.7 million followers, sharing, "Today, after three years of working together, I have joined @unfpa as their newest Goodwill Ambassador. It’s an honor and a huge responsibility to stand up for women and girls everywhere. This year alone, millions of underage girls will be married off or subjected to other harmful practices. Millions more will face shame and discrimination because they lack access to basic sanitary products to manage their menstruation with dignity."


She continued in the caption, "I am committed to ending stigma and taboos that keep girls from learning about their bodies and their rights, which prevents them from growing up safely and fulfilling their potential. Are you with me?"

Vodianova's rags to riches story is very well know, the model was raised in poverty by a single mother with a half-sister who has cerebral palsy and autism. She signed with Viva Model Management at the age of 17 and has worked for fashion companies including Calvin Klein, Balmain, Stella McCartney and Louis Vuitton and appeared on many magazine covers, including Vogue. She made the Forbes top models list in 2012 and is nicknamed Supernova.

Vodianova founded the Naked Heart Foundation to help children with special needs and their families in 2004 and is a member of the Special Olympics International board of directors.

She told reporters that one focus of her work as a goodwill ambassador will be on the taboo and stigma surrounding menstruation, a monthly challenge for girls and women.

On any given day, UNFPA said more than 800 million girls and women between ages 15 and 49 are menstruating, and may face exclusion from public life, barriers to opportunities, lack of proper sanitation and health, and neglect.

“These stigmas and taboos are deeply rooted in our cultures and held there with such an overwhelming power,” Vodianova said. “And it doesn't matter where you're born...you will face these issues growing up in one way or another.”

She said a good example is that “period products, something that is a right for women, not just something nice to have” are still not widely publicly available in many countries.

“It is now our responsibility to culturally redefine what is normal,” Vodianova said. “As UNFPA goodwill ambassador, I want to work to build a world where we no longer need to explain this.”

(With AP inputs)

