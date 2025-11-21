Saina Nehwal stuns in beautiful red floral gown as she joins the Miss Universe 2025 judges panel

The Miss Universe 2025 finale ceremony has officially begun in Thailand, bringing together contestants from across the globe for one of the year’s most spectacular pageants. Among this year’s esteemed judges is Olympic medallist and Indian badminton icon Saina Nehwal, who arrived with the calm authority and charm suited to the Miss Universe stage. The badminton player opted for a classy, sophisticated look for the occassion.(instagram/@nehwalsaina)

The grand 74th edition of the Miss Universe pageant is taking place at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, near Bangkok. Saina stepped into her judging duties wearing a refined, elegant ensemble that was equal parts graceful and echoed the sophisticated atmosphere of the evening.

Soft florals in red

The badminton veteran opted for a striking, floor-length red gown by designer Sahil Kochhar, featuring a structured silhouette that cinches at the waist and flows into a graceful A-line shape. The dress features a fitted bodice with a square neckline and cap sleeves, covered in a delicate floral-like pattern in white, with touches of deep red and navy. The lower half of the gown falls into a dramatic, full skirt that sweeps the floor in a rich, bold red, with the same floral motifs cascading gracefully throughout.

The graceful ensemble is paired with a pearl-and-gold statement necklace that adds impact without overpowering the gown, complemented by minimal jewellery for a balanced finish. Saina's softly curled, shoulder-length hair and polished, warm-toned makeup tie the entire look together with understated glamour.

Fan reactions

The comments section quickly lit up with heart and fire emojis as fans celebrated Saina’s appearance at the pageant. Compliments poured in, with users calling her “absolutely breathtaking”, “beautiful”, and “gorgeous”, while others proudly cheered her on with messages like “Go team India!”. The response reflects just how much viewers admire both her elegance and her presence on the Miss Universe stage.