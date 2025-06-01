Salman Khan launches watch that 'celebrates India and its biggest movie star' with saffron-green design: Know price

Salman Khan has collaborated with Jacob & Co. for The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone: Salman Khan Edition, a luxury watch featuring a unique blend of Indian heritage and modern luxury. This limited-edition watch is a tribute to Salman and his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. The design is inspired by a vintage heirloom watch gifted to jeweller and watchmaker Jacob Arabo, who founded Jacob & Co. in 1986, by his father. Also read | Get your sunglasses out because Salman Khan wore one of his most expensive diamond-studded watches to Loveyapa screening The Jacob & Co's The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone Salman Khan Edition is a luxury watch launched by the actor. (Pics: Ethoswatches.com)

Everything you need to know about the watch

Salman Khan took to Instagram on May 31 to share a glimpse of the watch and wrote in his caption, “Proud to share that the @jacobandco X Salman Khan timepiece is now available at @ethoswatches. A tribute to the man who raised me — my father. Thank you, @jacobarabo.”

Check out his post:

Homage to India’s rich heritage and Salman

Jacob & Co said on Instagram, “Collaborating with @beingsalmankhan to create this timepiece meant approaching design from a place of purpose. This watch embodies his dedication to honoring his father’s legacy and his own journey as an artist, icon, and global presence. The timepiece’s design elements pay homage to India’s rich heritage.” They said on their website: “The World is Yours Dual Time Zone Salman Khan celebrates India and its biggest movie star.”

The brand said that the timepiece’s design elements also pay homage to India’s rich heritage. The watchmaker said that the saffron and green accents are inspired by the vibrant colours of the Indian flag, while the laser-engraved world map and 'Salman Khan' inscription on the case back signify Salman's global influence. The actor’s initials 'SK' also appear on the lower dial in the 6’o clock position.

Price and more details

The watch sells for ₹36,60,000 on Ethoswatches.com. The World Is Yours' design is inspired by the world and the way it looks. Its design emulates the shape of the planet with a blue PVD titanium dial, sapphire crystal and two time zones. It's stamped with a sky view of the western hemisphere.

The subdials take after India's flag and the 30-minute index at 6 o'clock is discreetly replaced by SK, Salman Khan's initials. The crown located on the right side of the case has three positions. Winding, time setting for the lower time zone, time setting for the upper time zone. It's up to the wearer to choose which one is local time.