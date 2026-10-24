A guide to choosing the right dupatta for your suit, from fabric and colour combinations to draping styles

According to Bharwani, if your suit features intricate prints, embroidery, or statement details, a solid-coloured dupatta can create a beautiful sense of balance. For a more understated ensemble, a contrasting shade can add character without overwhelming the look.

The beauty of Indian dressing lies in the little details, and few details are as transformative as a dupatta. It can bring an entire outfit together, introduce a new colour, or add a touch of movement to an otherwise understated silhouette. While a little pop of colour makes an outfit feel fresh and expressive, it is never a necessity. Sometimes, tonal dressing can be just as beautiful. The secret lies in choosing what feels right for you. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Divya Advani Bharwani, founder of Sajke, Gujarat, shared tips on how to pick the right dupatta for every suit.

You could pick a colour from the smallest detail in your outfit to create a subtle connection, or choose complementary tones for a more contemporary feel. The key is to let the colours converse rather than compete.

Let the fabric set the mood “Lightweight fabrics such as chiffon and organza bring softness and movement, making them ideal for an effortless, graceful look,” highlighted Bharwani. Cotton offers a relaxed, breathable feel, while silk lends richness and structure to festive dressing.

Consider the occasion, the weather, and the fabric of your suit before making your choice. Beautiful styling often comes from allowing each fabric to complement the other. “Clothing is about more than looking beautiful. It is about feeling comfortable, confident, and connected to the people and processes behind what we wear,” said Bharwani.