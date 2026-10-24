A guide to choosing the right dupatta for your suit, from fabric and colour combinations to draping styles
Before you pair a dupatta with your suit, here's how to choose the right fabric, colour and draping style.
The beauty of Indian dressing lies in the little details, and few details are as transformative as a dupatta. It can bring an entire outfit together, introduce a new colour, or add a touch of movement to an otherwise understated silhouette. While a little pop of colour makes an outfit feel fresh and expressive, it is never a necessity. Sometimes, tonal dressing can be just as beautiful. The secret lies in choosing what feels right for you. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Divya Advani Bharwani, founder of Sajke, Gujarat, shared tips on how to pick the right dupatta for every suit.
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Begin with colour
According to Bharwani, if your suit features intricate prints, embroidery, or statement details, a solid-coloured dupatta can create a beautiful sense of balance. For a more understated ensemble, a contrasting shade can add character without overwhelming the look.
You could pick a colour from the smallest detail in your outfit to create a subtle connection, or choose complementary tones for a more contemporary feel. The key is to let the colours converse rather than compete.
Let the fabric set the mood
“Lightweight fabrics such as chiffon and organza bring softness and movement, making them ideal for an effortless, graceful look,” highlighted Bharwani. Cotton offers a relaxed, breathable feel, while silk lends richness and structure to festive dressing.
Consider the occasion, the weather, and the fabric of your suit before making your choice. Beautiful styling often comes from allowing each fabric to complement the other. “Clothing is about more than looking beautiful. It is about feeling comfortable, confident, and connected to the people and processes behind what we wear,” said Bharwani.
Experiment with draping
According to Bharwani, for an elegant, elongated silhouette, let your dupatta fall freely over both shoulders. For a more defined look, pleat it neatly over one shoulder, allowing the details of your kurta to take centre stage. If you prefer a contemporary touch, drape it asymmetrically or let one end fall over your arm. There is no single right way to wear a dupatta; the best drape is the one that makes you feel most like yourself.
Ultimately, the perfect dupatta is not necessarily the most elaborate one. It is the one that brings harmony to your outfit, carries your personality, and makes you feel beautiful in your own way.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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