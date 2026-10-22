Sara Ali Khan turns heads in Gaurav Gupta and Manish Malhotra ensembles, showcasing her glamorous style

Sara Ali Khan’s look is all about understated luxury, featuring a champagne-gold-embellished gown with a sculpted sweetheart neckline and an oversized satin train that creates a regal silhouette. The gown follows the body’s natural contours from the waist through the hips, then extends into a narrow, floor-length skirt.

In a set of pictures released recently, Sara Ali Khan wore two striking couture ensembles by designers Gaurav Gupta and Manish Malhotra, serving high-fashion glamour and offering plenty of style inspiration. Here’s a breakdown of her standout looks.

This creates a mermaid-inspired silhouette, which is particularly effective for formal eveningwear. The strapless bodice features a sweetheart neckline, defined by its gently curved, heart-shaped contour. Unlike a bright gold or silver gown, champagne gold reflects light more softly. This creates an elegant, almost liquid-metal effect that works beautifully under event lighting and in photographs.

The gown features dense, all-over embellishments, with sequins and metallic embroidery catching the light at different angles.

Jewellery and makeup Given the gown's depth, Sara kept her accessories minimal. She chose to wear drop-style earrings in a light metallic finish. The earrings also frame the face and work particularly well with the pulled-back hairstyle. The hair is swept back into a loose, textured updo, with the bun positioned towards the back of the head.

Sara’s makeup leans towards a classic evening-glam aesthetic. The dark, defined eyes with smoky shading and emphasis around the lash line create depth and definition. The base is smooth and polished, with subtle dimensions rather than an excessively sculpted finish, and the lip colour appears muted and neutral, allowing the eyes and gown to remain the main focus.

Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra couture Sara Ali Khan channelled the Navratri festive spirit with a stunning ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra, featuring the richness of Bandhani, reimagined in deeper hues of royal sapphire, amethyst, and plum. The beauty of this Indian textile is the artistry of handcrafted mirror work and the timelessness of tradition.

Celebrating the spirit of Navratri and paying homage to the extraordinary heritage of Indian craftsmanship with colour, texture, and a new expression of festive dressing, this Manish Malhotra ensemble creates a regal vision.