From expensive gifts to social media pressure: The hidden emotional and financial costs of picture-perfect festive celebrations

Festive celebrations are meant to bring people together, but the pressure to impress, maintain appearances and meet social expectations can often take away from the joy of the season. From picture-perfect homes and elaborate meals to expensive gifts and carefully curated social media posts, celebrations are increasingly becoming about appearances rather than meaningful connections.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Coach Sangeeta Sharma, certified life coach, hypnotherapist and author, discusses how the pressure of “Log Kya Kahenge” (what will people say) is changing the way people celebrate festivals, the invisible labour that often falls on women, and why it is important to prioritise genuine connections over social approval. (Also read: Normal body weight but high metabolic risk: Doctor explains why you should look beyond BMI to assess your health )

“It seems like somewhere along the line, our festive holidays turned into a competitive event instead of a joyful celebration. Now, there’s this underlying tension where people think about what other people will think. That single question drives the holiday choices we make, from how much we spend to how we decorate our homes, what we wear, and who we invite. It feels like it’s no longer about sincere enjoyment, but about looking a little better than the neighbour, the cousin, or the colleague. Everyone wants to shine a bit brighter in group photos, and that’s really not what holiday cheer is about. This has become more about showing off than celebrating,” says Sangeeta.

How social media fuels festive expectations The pressure to make every celebration look perfect can extend to almost every aspect of hosting. Homes are expected to look immaculate, gifts must be impressive, and food must be plentiful enough to satisfy every guest.

“While social media, especially Instagram, didn’t create this pressure, it certainly amplified it. Every shared reel shows flawlessly orchestrated celebrations, all beautifully captured and neatly edited. Rarely do we see the exhaustion behind the scenes, the arguments that occurred just before the camera clicked, or the budget that was stretched too thin. It’s disheartening to compare your real-life experiences with someone else’s highlight reel,” she explains.