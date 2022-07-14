Sanya Malhotra promotes HIT The First Case, slays fashion goals in a short dress

Sanya Malhotra is one of the best-dressed stars in the room – at all times. The actor knows how to put her sartorial foot forward when it comes to fashion. Sanya's superpowers include effortlessly blending style, comfort and her own personalised touch of sass in every outfit that she decks up in. Sanya can do it all – deck up in a casual ensemble and look absolutely gorgeous, or make jaws drop in the six yards of grace or an ethnic attire. Sanya's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion diaries and each of them manage go serve us with the necessary fashion cues and the inspo to step up and upgrade our fashion game.

ALSO READ: Sanya Malhotra’s slip-in bodycon dress is for every summer brunch date

Sanya is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film HIT The First Case. The actor has started the promotions of the film in full swing. The film, remake of the Telugu film with the same name, is slated to release on July 15. A day back, Sanya shared a snippet from her promotion diaries on her Instagram profile and gave us fresh fashion inspo, yet again. This time, Sanya opted for a co-ord set and it is making her fans drool like anything. Sanya played muse to fashion designer house Pankaj and Nidhi and picked a off-shoulder dress and a blazer. Sanya decked up in a satin off-shoulder dress with corset details that came decorated in shades of blue, white, black and yellow. Sanya added more drama to her look by layering her dress with an oversized blazer with the same print and lapel collars.

Styled by fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai, Sanya wore her tresses into a clean bun as she posed for a picture in an indoor setup and looked directly at the cameras. Sanya opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. Assisted by makeup artist Natasha Mathias Dsouza, Sanya decked up in pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.