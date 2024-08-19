Sara Ali Khan's bright yellow Rakhsha Bandhan outfit radiates simplicity and grace

Sara Ali Khan exuded festive cheer as she arrived at her father, Saif Ali Khan’s residence to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her brothers Ibrahim, Tim, and Jeh, on Monday. She carried a puja thali that contained a silver diya stand, red-yellow sacred threads, and more such puja materials. Head-to-toe in a yellow ensemble, she was ready to celebrate her special bond with her brothers. The actor’s outfit complemented the festive celebrations. Sara Ali Khan celebrated Rakhi with Ibrahim Ali Khan at their father's residence.(Instagram)

About her look

Sara embraced the Rakhi celebrations with the energy of a burst of sunshine as she dressed entirely in yellow. The Murder Mubarak actor wore a simple yellow salwar kameez with red and golden accents along the hemline and dupatta. Elaborate golden sequins graced her neckline, with a splash of red at the borders. Even her matching yellow juttis had red patterns, creating a cohesive look by seamlessly syncing all the elements with the same color palette.

Red-yellow tassels dangled from her dupatta, which she draped over her shoulder. The actor’s understated hair look was relatable, with a regular clip holding her pulled back loose shoulder-length hair. To pay homage to the auspicious day, she sported a rudraksha on a red thread around her neck. Her entire vibe was simple, embodying a girl-next-door charm, enhanced by her dainty, golden bangles and hoops. Red and yellow are timeless festive colours, and Sara integrated them into her outfit to perfectly capture the celebratory mood.

Her work front

The 29-year-old actor was last seen in the patriotic biography Ae Watan Mere Watan and murder-mystery Murder Mubarak. She is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated Anurag Basu-directed Metro in Dino, which is slated to release on 13th September 2024. She will be sharing the screen with big names like Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

