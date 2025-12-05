Sara Tendulkar serves major wedding season inspo in a pink suit with floral braid

The wedding season always kicks off a wave of outfit panic. Everyone wants something festive, flattering and a little unforgettable. Sara Tendulkar just served exactly that with her latest look from a friend’s wedding. She turned a classic pink suit into major style inspiration. Sara Tendulkar's suit was heavily embroidered with silver zari, sequin highlights and delicate threadwork.(Instagram/@saratendulkar)

Her outfit played straight into the traditional palette but with a polished, youthful twist. The suit came in a rich rose-pink shade, heavily embroidered with silver zari, sequin highlights and delicate threadwork all over the neckline and bodice. The border carried heavier detailing, giving the whole ensemble a regal touch without feeling overdone.

The dupatta was sheer, light and finished with embellished edges that caught the light each time she shifted. It framed the look beautifully, especially in the selfie where she draped it softly across her arm.

The ribbon-style dori detailing on the suit’s back added another layer of elegance, giving the entire look a delicate finish.

Also read: Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall exchanges vows with longtime partner Russell Thomas in intimate London wedding

Sara Tendulkar's soft glam makeup and edgy hairstyle

Sara kept her makeup clean and fresh, letting the outfit stay in focus. She chose a dewy base that was almost glass-skin in finish, and paired it with a muted blush and a soft nude-pink lip. The eye makeup stayed subtle: a hint of kohl, feathered lashes and just enough shimmer to match the embroidery on her suit. The tiny bindi tied everything together, adding a traditional charm.

Her hair became a moment on its own - a long, textured braid trailing down her back, finished with tiny white blooms tucked in at intervals. It felt chic, effortless and perfect for a winter wedding.

Also read: Katy Perry joins partner Justin Trudeau for lunch in Tokyo with former Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and his wife

Instagram cannot get enough of Sara Tendulkar's look

The comments rolled in almost as soon as Sara dropped the photos with the caption "darling."

One user wrote, “Sara Tendulkar cutie,” while another added, “Beautiful clicks!!!!.” A fan wrote, “She looks so elegant, wow,” and someone else summed up the general feeling with, “Pretty as always, Sara.”

Between the hearts, fire emojis and pure admiration, it was clear the wedding-season moodboard just got a new favourite.