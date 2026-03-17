Sara Tendulkar shares pictures of traditional Maharashtrian look with nath from her brother's wedding. See pics
Sara Tendulkar stuns in gorgeous traditional look, perfecting both the styling and accessorizing.
Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar,'s wedding was a star-studded, extravagant affair, featuring several high-profile ceremonies and many noteworthy fashion moments. The Tendulkar family also served numerous memorable looks. Sara Tendulkar recently took to Instagram on March 17 to share some of the ‘miscellaneous' looks, as she captioned them ‘miscellaneous masti’ from the wedding festivities. This time, she sported a traditional outfit. Let's take a quick glimpse at her ensemble and how she styled it.
ALSO READ: Sara Tendulkar, mom Anjali choose glam lehengas for Arjun Tendulkar's pre-wedding celebrations
More about the looks
In the carousel of pictures, the first featured a colourful ethnic look, multicoloured, as she posed for the mehndi. Saaniya Chandhok, who tied the knot with Arjun, was also seen enjoying herself, dressed in a pink outfit with golden detailing. In the last pictures, Sara sported a traditional Maharashtrian look with the iconic accessory, the nath, draped in a blue saree.
Parting her hair in the middle into a neat bun, the golden floral appliqué work on the saree went well with her gold necklace. Anjali Tendulkar also twinned with her in blue, but in a different shade, more turquoise, in contrast to her navy blue. The styling is perfect, ideal for someone keen on pairing a nath with a saree look. Some of the takeaways from Sara's look include pairing a middle-parted bun with traditional jewellery to create a clean, timeless aesthetic. The hairstyle looks dainty and elegant next to the traditional jewellery, perfect for a timeless aesthetic. This way, the gold necklace and nath stand out more.
More about the wedding
Arjun Tendulkar married his longtime girlfriend, businesswoman Saaniya Chandhok, in Mumbai on March 5, 2026. Many celebrities were in attendance, including top cricketers, administrators, politicians, businessmen, and leading names from Bollywood. Instead of a lehenga, Saaniya picked a classic red saree instead of lehenga.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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