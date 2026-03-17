Sara Tendulkar shares pictures of traditional Maharashtrian look with nath from her brother's wedding. See pics

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar ,'s wedding was a star-studded, extravagant affair, featuring several high-profile ceremonies and many noteworthy fashion moments. The Tendulkar family also served numerous memorable looks. Sara Tendulkar recently took to Instagram on March 17 to share some of the ‘miscellaneous' looks, as she captioned them ‘miscellaneous masti’ from the wedding festivities. This time, she sported a traditional outfit. Let's take a quick glimpse at her ensemble and how she styled it. ALSO READ: Sara Tendulkar, mom Anjali choose glam lehengas for Arjun Tendulkar's pre-wedding celebrations

In the carousel of pictures, the first featured a colourful ethnic look, multicoloured, as she posed for the mehndi. Saaniya Chandhok, who tied the knot with Arjun, was also seen enjoying herself, dressed in a pink outfit with golden detailing. In the last pictures, Sara sported a traditional Maharashtrian look with the iconic accessory, the nath, draped in a blue saree.

Parting her hair in the middle into a neat bun, the golden floral appliqué work on the saree went well with her gold necklace. Anjali Tendulkar also twinned with her in blue, but in a different shade, more turquoise, in contrast to her navy blue. The styling is perfect, ideal for someone keen on pairing a nath with a saree look. Some of the takeaways from Sara's look include pairing a middle-parted bun with traditional jewellery to create a clean, timeless aesthetic. The hairstyle looks dainty and elegant next to the traditional jewellery, perfect for a timeless aesthetic. This way, the gold necklace and nath stand out more.