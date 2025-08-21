Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Gauri, Suhana make a statement in bold black outfits at The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Aug 21, 2025 09:45 am IST

The preview launch of The Ba***ds of Bollywood showcases Khan family's fashion, featuring Gauri and Suhana's chic style. Here's what Aryan and Shah Rukh wore.

It was a family affair at the preview launch event of The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Wednesday, with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, and Suhana Khan in attendance. The show, which marks the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan, is a satire on Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Gauri Khan at The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview.
Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Gauri Khan at The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview.

Also Read | This woman made her wedding dress from parachute that saved husband's life during World War II: Here's their story

For the event, while Shah Rukh and Aryan chose dapper all-black outfits, Gauri and Suhana served chic elegance in stunning ensembles. Let's decode what the four stars wore.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan bring the suave

Pictures and videos from the event are making the rounds on social media. For his first official speech before the media during the preview launch, Aryan wore a classic black suit. It features a notch lapel collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, an open front, and a tailored fit. He paired the hacket with a matching black button-down shirt, with the first few buttons left open. Matching black pants, dress shoes, a trimmed beard, a luxe watch, and a backswept hairdo rounded off the look.

As for his father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the actor looked stylish as always, twinning with his son and wife. Shah Rukh wore a tailored, silk jacket featuring notch lapels, padded shoulders, a double-breasted closure, full-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette. Ditching a shirt underneath, straight-fit black pants, a watch, a close-cropped haircut, and a trimmed beard rounded off the styling.

What did Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan wear?

Suhana attended her brother's debut film preview launch dressed in a chic ensemble from Dolce & Gabbana. She wore the Marquisette and chiffon corset top with floral print (1,950 Euros/ 1,97,447) and a satin calf-length skirt with corset-style belt detail (1,750 Euros/ 1,77,196) from the luxurious brand. The actor paired it with a Chanel bag, Cartier jewellery, centre-parted loose treses, and minimal glam.

As for Gauri Khan, she made heads turn in an elegant attire from Chanel for The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview launch. Her Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 blouse features front button closures, full-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette. Flared black pants, heels, loose tresses, striking glam, and minimal jewellery rounded off her look.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Gauri, Suhana make a statement in bold black outfits at The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On