Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Gauri, Suhana make a statement in bold black outfits at The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview

It was a family affair at the preview launch event of The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Wednesday, with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, and Suhana Khan in attendance. The show, which marks the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan, is a satire on Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Gauri Khan at The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview.

For the event, while Shah Rukh and Aryan chose dapper all-black outfits, Gauri and Suhana served chic elegance in stunning ensembles. Let's decode what the four stars wore.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan bring the suave

Pictures and videos from the event are making the rounds on social media. For his first official speech before the media during the preview launch, Aryan wore a classic black suit. It features a notch lapel collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, an open front, and a tailored fit. He paired the hacket with a matching black button-down shirt, with the first few buttons left open. Matching black pants, dress shoes, a trimmed beard, a luxe watch, and a backswept hairdo rounded off the look.

As for his father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the actor looked stylish as always, twinning with his son and wife. Shah Rukh wore a tailored, silk jacket featuring notch lapels, padded shoulders, a double-breasted closure, full-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette. Ditching a shirt underneath, straight-fit black pants, a watch, a close-cropped haircut, and a trimmed beard rounded off the styling.

What did Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan wear?

Suhana attended her brother's debut film preview launch dressed in a chic ensemble from Dolce & Gabbana. She wore the Marquisette and chiffon corset top with floral print (1,950 Euros/ ₹1,97,447) and a satin calf-length skirt with corset-style belt detail (1,750 Euros/ ₹1,77,196) from the luxurious brand. The actor paired it with a Chanel bag, Cartier jewellery, centre-parted loose treses, and minimal glam.

As for Gauri Khan, she made heads turn in an elegant attire from Chanel for The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview launch. Her Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 blouse features front button closures, full-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette. Flared black pants, heels, loose tresses, striking glam, and minimal jewellery rounded off her look.