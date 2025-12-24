Sharvari’s sister Kasturi Wagh wows in stunning outfits as she marries Vineet Hingorani in dreamy Lonavala ceremony

Sharvari’s elder sister, Kasturi Wagh, recently tied the knot with Vineet Hingorani in a beautiful, dreamy ceremony. Steering away from the usual palaces and five-star venues, the couple chose The House by the Lake, a bungalow they designed together near Lonavala, just outside Mumbai, making the celebration deeply personal and intimate. Kasturi Wagh ties the knot with Vineet Hingorani in an intimate ceremony. (Instagram/@vogueindia)

On December 24, Vogue shared exclusive images from the wedding on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the festivities. From the vibrant mehendi and playful haldi to the elegant reception, Kasturi and Vineet looked absolutely stunning at every event. Let’s take a closer look at what the couple wore during their special celebrations. (Also read: Inside fashion influencer Sejal Kumar's simple wedding, where she opted for a graceful saree instead of heavy bridalwear )

What Kasturi and Vineet wear for their wedding festivities

For their wedding, Kasturi and Vineet ditched the usual pinks and reds, instead opting for an elegant ivory theme that complemented the décor perfectly. Kasturi looked stunning in a brown-toned lehenga adorned with floral prints and silver embellishments, paired with a heavily studded silver blouse, golden jewellery, and nude makeup. Vineet kept it simple and classic in an ivory bandh gala kurta with a white dupatta.

Their haldi look was minimal yet graceful. Kasturi chose an ivory kurta with golden sequin borders, statement jhumkas, and subtle makeup, while Vineet opted for a simple white kurta.

About their cocktail party and mehendi looks

For the cocktail party, Kasturi amped up the glam quotient in a golden one-shoulder top with structured detailing, paired with a long golden floral skirt featuring white sequin accents. She kept her makeup nude and her hair open for a chic look. Vineet looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, featuring a collared shirt, relaxed-fit pants, and stylish sneakers.

The mehendi celebration brought a burst of colour. Kasturi wore a vibrant, sleeveless outfit paired with chunky silver maang tikka, chain earrings, and a braided hairstyle adorned with red and golden ribbons. Vineet complemented her in a sharp navy blue ensemble, creating a festive, coordinated look for the ceremony.