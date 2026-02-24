Shloka Mehta's luxurious diamond jewellery for family wedding outshines her heavily-embellished lehenga: See pics
Shloka Mehta attended Vikram and Shweana's wedding in a green and pink lehenga with intricate gold embroidery. She accessorised with luxurious jewels.
Pictures from Mukesh Ambani's nephew, Vikram Salgaocar's wedding have been circulating on social media, giving a glimpse of the grand celebrations. Vikram got married to jewellery designer Shweana Poy Raiturcar this month, with the entire Ambani family attending the festivities.
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, alongside their kids, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta, and Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant, wore luxurious traditional attire throughout the celebrations. Now, pictures of Shloka Mehta at Vikram's wedding give a glimpse of her ensemble. Let's decode her traditional look.
A beautiful contrast of green and pink
To attend Vikram and Shweana's wedding, Shloka Mehta chose a heavily embroidered green and pink-coloured silk lehenga set. The traditional ensemble features intricate gold-thread embroidery, gota patti borders, shimmering sequin work, and gold jali embellishments, all designed to enhance its beauty and showcase the incredible craftsmanship that went into making the attire.
The blouse features a round neckline, half-length sleeves, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hem with tassels along the edges. Shloka paired it with a matching lehenga featuring a voluminous flared skirt, gold tassel-adorned latkan on the side, and a high waistline. Lastly, a pastel pink silk dupatta, pleated neatly and draped on her shoulder like a saree blouse, completed the ensemble.
The styling
Discussing the Ambani family's fashionable outfits would be incomplete without mentioning their exquisite jewellery. Shloka accessorised the heavily embroidered lehenga set with equally luxurious jewels from her personal collection. She wore diamond-encrusted kadhas, a lavish multi-layered diamond necklace, a mang tika, and earrings adorned with ear chains.
With her silky, long tresses tied in a centre-parted updo, Shloka chose minimal makeup to round off the styling; including glossy pink lips, feathred brows, beaming highlighter, mascara-coated lashes, and blush on the cheeks.
About Shloka Mehta
Shloak Mehta is the eldest daughter-in-law of India's richest businessman, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani. Shloka married their son, Akash Ambani, in 2019. The couple are parents to two children: a son, Prithvi Ambani, and a daughter, Veda Ambani.
Shloka is the daughter of prominent businessman Russell Mehta and his wife, Mona Mehta. She works as a director at her family's diamond business, Rosy Blue, and also co-founded a platform, Connect For, that helps volunteers and NGOs collaborate on various causes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More
