Shloka Mehta's luxurious diamond jewellery for family wedding outshines her heavily-embellished lehenga: See pics

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, alongside their kids, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta , and Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant, wore luxurious traditional attire throughout the celebrations. Now, pictures of Shloka Mehta at Vikram's wedding give a glimpse of her ensemble. Let's decode her traditional look.

Pictures from Mukesh Ambani 's nephew, Vikram Salgaocar's wedding have been circulating on social media, giving a glimpse of the grand celebrations. Vikram got married to jewellery designer Shweana Poy Raiturcar this month, with the entire Ambani family attending the festivities.

A beautiful contrast of green and pink To attend Vikram and Shweana's wedding, Shloka Mehta chose a heavily embroidered green and pink-coloured silk lehenga set. The traditional ensemble features intricate gold-thread embroidery, gota patti borders, shimmering sequin work, and gold jali embellishments, all designed to enhance its beauty and showcase the incredible craftsmanship that went into making the attire.

The blouse features a round neckline, half-length sleeves, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hem with tassels along the edges. Shloka paired it with a matching lehenga featuring a voluminous flared skirt, gold tassel-adorned latkan on the side, and a high waistline. Lastly, a pastel pink silk dupatta, pleated neatly and draped on her shoulder like a saree blouse, completed the ensemble.

The styling Discussing the Ambani family's fashionable outfits would be incomplete without mentioning their exquisite jewellery. Shloka accessorised the heavily embroidered lehenga set with equally luxurious jewels from her personal collection. She wore diamond-encrusted kadhas, a lavish multi-layered diamond necklace, a mang tika, and earrings adorned with ear chains.

With her silky, long tresses tied in a centre-parted updo, Shloka chose minimal makeup to round off the styling; including glossy pink lips, feathred brows, beaming highlighter, mascara-coated lashes, and blush on the cheeks.

About Shloka Mehta Shloak Mehta is the eldest daughter-in-law of India's richest businessman, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani. Shloka married their son, Akash Ambani, in 2019. The couple are parents to two children: a son, Prithvi Ambani, and a daughter, Veda Ambani.

Shloka is the daughter of prominent businessman Russell Mehta and his wife, Mona Mehta. She works as a director at her family's diamond business, Rosy Blue, and also co-founded a platform, Connect For, that helps volunteers and NGOs collaborate on various causes.