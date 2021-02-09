Smile and slay in pink
Do you also feel a rush of energy looking at cheery, pop colours? If yes, worry not, you aren’t alone. As the legendary artist Pablo Picasso, said, “Colours, like features, follow the changes of the emotions.” And after spending almost a year holed up inside your home dressed sloppily, it is natural to feel drained and gloomy, thanks to the pandemic. And in such testing times, few dapper outfits in happy, cheery colours can uplift one’s mood and help in overcoming wardrobe fatigue.
So, how about beating the blues with pink? One of the most happening colours of 2021, pink ensembles have popped up on various ramps as part of spring/summer 2021 collections, including the Couture Fashion Week SS21 in Paris! Schiaparelli, Armani Privé, and Giambattista Valli indulged in extravagant splashes of pink.
From hot pink, champagne, pink lace to piggy pink, there’s a shade of pink out there for everyone. If you have ever dismissed the colour thinking it’s too Barbie-like for your style, maybe it’s time to give it another look and try!
The power of pink
Colours speak louder than words. “I think of it as a powerfully feminine colour. It’s a colour one can slay with. You feel empowered with pink as you become yourself and it’s a very powerful quality. Women should exploit it,” says designer Anupamaa Dayal. Fashion designer Rina Dhaka, says, “This season belongs to pink. In India, we love Rani pink, is aptly called the queen of shades.”
Celeb approved
Actor-model, Sophie Choudry who recently posted a picture in pink, says, “I love hot pink and baby pink the most. When I wore pink this time, it made me feel lively and energetic.” Actor Simone Singh, says, “I was in Udaipur recently. The vibrant pink colour is emblematic of Rajasthan, so I wore it. I am not one for pastels, so if it’s not dark and moody, it’s got to be a striking colour and it’s bold and bright pink for me.”
The right choice
The shade card of pink offers a wide range of options. “Pink has multiple hues such as blush pink, bubblegum pink, salmon pink, hot pink and many more. While pastel pink works best for the day, darker hues go well with evening wear,” says fashion designer, Deepa Sondhi. Sharing his forecast for the pink colour dominating this season, fashion designer, Gautam Gupta, says, “Neutrals have been ruling our wardrobes since long. I think pink will take over with its bold charm. Bubblegum is a colour that can make Indian wear very refreshing.”
Pink for men
Pink is a great shade for guys, too. They are no longer afraid of rocking various shades of pink. “The colour looks sexy on men. It instantly brightens up their wardrobe, brings them closer to their feminine side and makes them look complete. A pink pagdi can change their entire look of an outfit,” says Dayal.
“Men can totally rock the colour because the shades of pink pair beautifully with colours such as charcoal grey, blue and black. A pink shirt worn with a black or blue checkered suit looks chic, a pink Nehru jacket worn over a dark solid kurta can also look great. A dash of bold pink used on cuffs or pocket square in menswear adds fun and vibrancy. A hot pink tie can be teamed with a dark coloured suit,” shares Sondhi.
Which colour hits it off with pink?
Choose the right colour while pairing up with shades of pink. Dhaka says, “Colour block, accessories in white and solid black goes well with pink.” Sharing similar views, Sondhi, adds, “Pink goes well with a broad spectrum of colours like lavender, mint green, red, wine or sapphire blue.” Gupta too, outlines its versatility and says, “Bubblegum pink can be coordinated with denims, whites and yellows. Colour blocking will make a statement.”
Author tweets @ruchikagarg271
