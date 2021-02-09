IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Smile and slay in pink
Raw silk pants paired with a waistcoat style top and a baby doll dress with highlighted sequins by Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. (Photo: Instagram)
Raw silk pants paired with a waistcoat style top and a baby doll dress with highlighted sequins by Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. (Photo: Instagram)
fashion

Smile and slay in pink

One of the most happening colours of 2021, pink ensembles are popped up on various ramps as part of spring/summer 2021 collections, including the Couture Fashion Week SS21 in Paris.
READ FULL STORY
By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:49 AM IST

Do you also feel a rush of energy looking at cheery, pop colours? If yes, worry not, you aren’t alone. As the legendary artist Pablo Picasso, said, “Colours, like features, follow the changes of the emotions.” And after spending almost a year holed up inside your home dressed sloppily, it is natural to feel drained and gloomy, thanks to the pandemic. And in such testing times, few dapper outfits in happy, cheery colours can uplift one’s mood and help in overcoming wardrobe fatigue.

So, how about beating the blues with pink? One of the most happening colours of 2021, pink ensembles have popped up on various ramps as part of spring/summer 2021 collections, including the Couture Fashion Week SS21 in Paris! Schiaparelli, Armani Privé, and Giambattista Valli indulged in extravagant splashes of pink.

From hot pink, champagne, pink lace to piggy pink, there’s a shade of pink out there for everyone. If you have ever dismissed the colour thinking it’s too Barbie-like for your style, maybe it’s time to give it another look and try!

The power of pink

Colours speak louder than words. “I think of it as a powerfully feminine colour. It’s a colour one can slay with. You feel empowered with pink as you become yourself and it’s a very powerful quality. Women should exploit it,” says designer Anupamaa Dayal. Fashion designer Rina Dhaka, says, “This season belongs to pink. In India, we love Rani pink, is aptly called the queen of shades.”

Sophie Choudry pink wrap by Fendi adds a lively feel (Photo: Instagram)
Sophie Choudry pink wrap by Fendi adds a lively feel (Photo: Instagram)

Celeb approved

Actor-model, Sophie Choudry who recently posted a picture in pink, says, “I love hot pink and baby pink the most. When I wore pink this time, it made me feel lively and energetic.” Actor Simone Singh, says, “I was in Udaipur recently. The vibrant pink colour is emblematic of Rajasthan, so I wore it. I am not one for pastels, so if it’s not dark and moody, it’s got to be a striking colour and it’s bold and bright pink for me.”

The right choice

The shade card of pink offers a wide range of options. “Pink has multiple hues such as blush pink, bubblegum pink, salmon pink, hot pink and many more. While pastel pink works best for the day, darker hues go well with evening wear,” says fashion designer, Deepa Sondhi. Sharing his forecast for the pink colour dominating this season, fashion designer, Gautam Gupta, says, “Neutrals have been ruling our wardrobes since long. I think pink will take over with its bold charm. Bubblegum is a colour that can make Indian wear very refreshing.”

Oversized sweatshirt in pink by Bloni (Photo: Instagram)
Oversized sweatshirt in pink by Bloni (Photo: Instagram)

Pink for men

Pink is a great shade for guys, too. They are no longer afraid of rocking various shades of pink. “The colour looks sexy on men. It instantly brightens up their wardrobe, brings them closer to their feminine side and makes them look complete. A pink pagdi can change their entire look of an outfit,” says Dayal.

“Men can totally rock the colour because the shades of pink pair beautifully with colours such as charcoal grey, blue and black. A pink shirt worn with a black or blue checkered suit looks chic, a pink Nehru jacket worn over a dark solid kurta can also look great. A dash of bold pink used on cuffs or pocket square in menswear adds fun and vibrancy. A hot pink tie can be teamed with a dark coloured suit,” shares Sondhi.

Giambattista Valli’s pink gown (Photo: Instagram)
Giambattista Valli’s pink gown (Photo: Instagram)

Which colour hits it off with pink?

Choose the right colour while pairing up with shades of pink. Dhaka says, “Colour block, accessories in white and solid black goes well with pink.” Sharing similar views, Sondhi, adds, “Pink goes well with a broad spectrum of colours like lavender, mint green, red, wine or sapphire blue.” Gupta too, outlines its versatility and says, “Bubblegum pink can be coordinated with denims, whites and yellows. Colour blocking will make a statement.”

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Nora Fatehi channels desi princess vibes in turtleneck crop top, ghera skirt(Instagram/norafatehi/mayyurgirotra)
Nora Fatehi channels desi princess vibes in turtleneck crop top, ghera skirt(Instagram/norafatehi/mayyurgirotra)
fashion

Nora Fatehi channels desi princess vibes in turtleneck crop top, ghera skirt

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • Nora Fatehi’s ‘bewitching’ look in a turtleneck crop top and black-and-white print long skirt with ghera stuns fashion police and we are totally digging this ravishing style from her new song Chhor Denge
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raw silk pants paired with a waistcoat style top and a baby doll dress with highlighted sequins by Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. (Photo: Instagram)
Raw silk pants paired with a waistcoat style top and a baby doll dress with highlighted sequins by Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. (Photo: Instagram)
fashion

Smile and slay in pink

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:49 AM IST
One of the most happening colours of 2021, pink ensembles are popped up on various ramps as part of spring/summer 2021 collections, including the Couture Fashion Week SS21 in Paris.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan shares pictures from new photoshoot(Instagram/realhinakhan)
Hina Khan shares pictures from new photoshoot(Instagram/realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan is as sassy as it gets in quirky traditional jacket and waistcoat

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:21 AM IST
  • For a recent photoshoot, Hina Khan dressed in a gorgeous green well-fitted jacket elevated with a traditional print. She added a little pizzazz to her outfit by teaming the jacket with a sequined shimmery lower in black colour. We are inspired.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model in a matching knit set by Virginie Viard in the label’s Pre-Fall 21 collection (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
A model in a matching knit set by Virginie Viard in the label’s Pre-Fall 21 collection (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
fashion

Pre-fall 21 lines nod in favour of matching knits

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Designers present vibrant knitted twin-sets as chic alternatives to WFH sweats - ideal for Delhi’s nippy winters. 
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Wallis stores to close as Boohoo buys them from Arcadia(Twitter/focus_mersey/futurechatham)
Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Wallis stores to close as Boohoo buys them from Arcadia(Twitter/focus_mersey/futurechatham)
fashion

Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Wallis stores to close as Boohoo buys them from Arcadia

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:14 PM IST
UK store network of Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis will close after the Boohoo deal as British online fashion retailer purchases the three brands for 25.2 million pounds from Arcadia
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30k outfit for Tribhanga promotions(Instagram/aasthasharma )
Kajol in 30k outfit for Tribhanga promotions(Instagram/aasthasharma )
fashion

Kajol adds a little edge to basic all-black look with quirky asymmetric jacket

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • For the promotions of her recently released film, Tribhanga, Kajol wore a gorgeous asymmetric jacket that featured a unique print. The actor taught us how to dress like a boss babe with her attire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60k outfit
Shraddha Kapoor in 60k outfit
fashion

Shraddha Kapoor sets bridesmaids outfit goals in 60k kurti and skirt set

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:17 AM IST
  • For a friend's wedding, Shraddha Kapoor donned a beautiful cream and gold coloured kurti and skirt set that was adorned with intricate embroidery. The actor's attire is the perfect bridesmaid dress and we are bookmarking it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor(Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor(Instagram)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor shines bright in metallic silver gown for latest photoshoot

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor wore a silver metallic gown with a thigh high slit which is a piece by Maison Met the label by designer Mety Choa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses(Instagram/zunailimalik/salechav)
Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses(Instagram/zunailimalik/salechav)
fashion

Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • Yami Gautam takes the Internet by storm with sizzling pictures from latest photoshoot as she goes bold in shirt and blazer dresses by Indian fashion designers or slays the chic look in Boho jumpsuits, corset-skirt set and we are in awe as we take fashion cues
READ FULL STORY
Close
Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh(Instagram/geneliad)
Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh(Instagram/geneliad)
fashion

Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • Blending glee and excitement of modern India, Genelia D’Souza recently stunned in an off-shoulder golden cocktail gown and Riteish Deshmukh joined the fan brigade to swoon over her smoking hot look at his mushy best
READ FULL STORY
Close
The actor rocks embellished sporty separates by Namrata Joshipura (Photo: Instagram/SaraAliKhan)
The actor rocks embellished sporty separates by Namrata Joshipura (Photo: Instagram/SaraAliKhan)
fashion

Chic co-ords for Bollywood glamazons

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Co-ords or the matching coordinates were the key trend in 2020, but going by the pap shots pouring into our inbox, the trend refuses to die down even in 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in the Maldives with friends(Instagram/aliaabhatt )
Alia Bhatt in the Maldives with friends(Instagram/aliaabhatt )
fashion

Alia Bhatt is the most gorgeous island girl in 17k rainbow striped bikini

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her friends and she took to her social media to post images of herself in a stunning rainbow striped bandeau bikini.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif channels her inner mermaid in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation (Photo: Instagram/ThePeacockMagazine)
Katrina Kaif channels her inner mermaid in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation (Photo: Instagram/ThePeacockMagazine)
fashion

Bollywood embraces thigh-high slit

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:40 PM IST
In the last fortnight, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi - opted for edgy thigh-high slit gowns in black
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora in monotone lehenga(Instagram/ manekaharisinghani)
Malaika Arora in monotone lehenga(Instagram/ manekaharisinghani)
fashion

Malaika Arora takes traditional clothing up a notch in 2 lakh ruffled lehenga

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:46 AM IST
  • Malaika Arora made our jaws touch the floor as the actor stepped out in a monotone ruffled modern lehenga for a recent event. She is the original fashionista, and there is no denying that.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker(Instagram)
Swara Bhasker(Instagram)
fashion

Swara Bhasker exudes boss lady vibes in Suket Dhir pantsuit

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Swara Bhasker, who has been in the midst of several social media feuds (in regards to her views on the farmers protests), recently took to her Instagram to share a few glamourous looks perfect for the winter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP