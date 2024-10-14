Sobhita, Manushi Chhillar to Shraddha Kapoor: Lehenga looks from fashion week that every bride needs in her wardrobe

With Karwa Chauth right around the corner and the fast-approaching wedding season, soon-to-be-married women are hunting for stunning traditional looks to make a statement. And what better place than Lakme Fashion Week to steal ideas for your festive and wedding season looks? Check out some of our favourite looks from the fashion week that should be in your closet. Lehengas that dazzled at Lakme Fashion Week.

The crinkled elegance

Sobhita Dhulipala walked for Punit Balana at Lakme Fashion Week in an exquisite grey and purple dual-toned lehenga. The ensemble will transform you into the 'It Girl' during the wedding season. You can also wear the outfit for Karwa Chauth celebrations. Like Sobhita, leave your hair loose and style the in silky, straight locks. As for glam, go for a smokey eyes and blush-toned makeup.

The velvety rose

Ananya Panday wore this regal Rohit Bal lehenga for the grand finale of fashion week. For the ladies who love the colour black and want to ditch the traditional red, this ensemble is a great sartorial pick. It features a tiny blouse, a cropped cape jacket, and an A-line lehenga.

The Bohemian Bride

For the ones whose style aesthetic is ‘wild, young, and free’, this bralette and lehenga set by Rishi & Vibhuti is perfect for a beach wedding or mehendi function. To style a stellar bridal look, you can tie your hair in a messy top knot, wear floral jewellery, and for glam, you can choose a fuchsia pink shade and kohl-lined eyes.

Golden girl

Karisma Kapoor's golden lehenga from Urmil by Ritika & Prerna's show is for the brides who hate carrying dupatta with their traditional outfits. The ensemble solves the problem by attaching the dupatta with a structured bow to the blouse, forming a train on the back. The shimmering sequin embellishments, floral applique work, and tassels amplify its beauty.

Blush pink lehenga

From weddings to Karwa Chauth, this blush pink lehenga is for brides who love traditions but want to move beyond the staple red shade. This demure hue adds a touch of elegance and simple beauty to a bridal look. Take cues from Tara and choose a choker necklace, gajra-adorned bun, jhumkis, and minimal makeup.

The glittering ivory dhamaka

Shraddha's ivory lehenga set from Kalki is a beauty to behold. It features delicate embroidery, bead and sequin embellishments, scalloped borders, and a plunging-neck blouse. You can wear the lehenga set during Karwa Chauth celebrations, reception night, or sangeet ceremony.

A rosy affair

This Sanjukta Dutta statement lehenga is for the modern bride. It features a structured net rose-adorned blouse and a striped gold lehenga set. The ensemble can be worn during receptions or cocktail parties during the wedding season.