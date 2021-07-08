Sonam Kapoor Ahuja channels inner mermaid in blue Versace starfish dress

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always been at the forefront of Bollywood's fashion movement and you best believe it that any new trend will definitely make an appearance in Sonam's always on point wardrobe and styling choices. Most recently the Neerja actor appeared on the cover of a magazine and for one of the shots Sonam stood against an iridescent background and her blue Versace dress embellished with sequinned and diamante starfish gave the perfect impression that Sonam was a mermaid under the sea.

Sonam shared the shot to her Instagram profile and wrote, "Its taken me a lot to understand who I am and be so comfortable with who I am. This shoot and interview discovers a facet of my personality that I enjoy and I haven’t showcased as much."





Sonam also wore other designers including Schiaparelli in the shoot for Vogue's latest issue. Sonam's blue Versace dress is from Versace's spring collection which is inspired by the elements and the sea, but unfortunately is sold out on Versace's website.

ALSO READ | New mom, model Emily Ratajkowski aces mermaidcore for tropical island birthday

The dress is inspired by sea goddess Medusa and the entire collection is inspired from Gianni Versace’s SS92 Trésor de la Mer collection, which also featured similar brightly coloured underwater creatures. The dress was previously seen on Victoria's Secret Angel Emily Ratajkowski recently for her 30th birthday celebrations.





Donatella Versace had shared about the collection, stating, “Dreaming of another world and escapism. The two concepts are related, but while we dream of a world that is a better place for everyone, we need to start building it. I also wanted to dream and that is the reason why the collection is so full of colours and has such an upbeat soul.”

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter