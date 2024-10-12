Sonam Kapoor celebrates Dussehra in stunning anarkali; little Vayu makes a cameo

Sonam Kapoor has kickstarted Dussehra festivities with a set of stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram profile. Wait for the surprise – the pictures also feature a pint-sized Vayu posing with his mom. Sonam, for the pictures, played muse to fashion designer house Zara Shahjahan and picked an anarkali as the festive fit. “May Maa Durga bless us with passion and strength, courage and grace… as Vayu joyfully pulls me away to join the celebration. Happy Navratri! Happy Dusaehra,” wrote Sonam in the caption. (Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

Sonam looked gorgeous in the white anarkali with red floral patterns throughout. The attire featured a closed neckline, golden zari floral details at the bust and red piping. The white and orange striped silk dupatta added more festivity flavour to her look. “May Maa Durga bless us with passion and strength, courage and grace… as Vayu joyfully pulls me away to join the celebration. Happy Navratri! Happy Dussehra,” wrote Sonam in the caption.

Some pictures feature Vayu hugging his mama and joining in the festivities. Sonam refrained from showing Vayu’s face in the pictures. Vayu wore a grey and white full shirt and matching grey cotton trousers as he joined in the photoshoot.

How Sonam accessorised her look:

Sonam minimally accessorised her look with a red choker featuring a statement golden pendant. She added statement golden earrings and wore her tresses in a bun. With a bunch of lotuses in one hand, Sonam looked festival-ready.

Reactions to Sonam and Vayu’s pictures

Sonam and Vayu’s festive photoshoot was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family in no time. The best comment came from none other than husband Anand Ahuja who wrote - “Miss you so much.” Sonam’s colleague and friend from the industry Bhumi Pednekar dropped a red heart emoticon.

Dussehra is being celebrated throughout the country today. Every year, the celebrations of Dussehra are marked by burning the effigy of King Ravana in a larger-than-life fashion. People gather in the grounds and maidans and watch the burning of the effigy – this signifies the triumph of goodness over evil. Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami are celebrated on the same day. West Bengal marks Durga Puja during the time Navratri is celebrated in the rest of the country. The last day of Durga Puja is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami.

