Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sonam Kapoor celebrates Dussehra in stunning anarkali; little Vayu makes a cameo

ByTapatrisha Das
Oct 12, 2024 11:44 AM IST

Sonam looked gorgeous in a white and red floral anarkali, and hugged son Vayu as she started her Dussehra celebrations.

Sonam Kapoor has kickstarted Dussehra festivities with a set of stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram profile. Wait for the surprise – the pictures also feature a pint-sized Vayu posing with his mom. Sonam, for the pictures, played muse to fashion designer house Zara Shahjahan and picked an anarkali as the festive fit.

“May Maa Durga bless us with passion and strength, courage and grace… as Vayu joyfully pulls me away to join the celebration. Happy Navratri! Happy Dusaehra,” wrote Sonam in the caption. (Instagram/@sonamkapoor)
“May Maa Durga bless us with passion and strength, courage and grace… as Vayu joyfully pulls me away to join the celebration. Happy Navratri! Happy Dusaehra,” wrote Sonam in the caption. (Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

Sonam looked gorgeous in the white anarkali with red floral patterns throughout. The attire featured a closed neckline, golden zari floral details at the bust and red piping. The white and orange striped silk dupatta added more festivity flavour to her look. “May Maa Durga bless us with passion and strength, courage and grace… as Vayu joyfully pulls me away to join the celebration. Happy Navratri! Happy Dussehra,” wrote Sonam in the caption.

ALSO READ: Dussehra 2024: It is considered lucky to see a neelkanth on Vijayadashmi; here's why

Some pictures feature Vayu hugging his mama and joining in the festivities. Sonam refrained from showing Vayu’s face in the pictures. Vayu wore a grey and white full shirt and matching grey cotton trousers as he joined in the photoshoot.

How Sonam accessorised her look:

Sonam minimally accessorised her look with a red choker featuring a statement golden pendant. She added statement golden earrings and wore her tresses in a bun. With a bunch of lotuses in one hand, Sonam looked festival-ready.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024: Don't know what to wear for dandiya nights with friends? Here are some trendy outfit ideas you must try

Reactions to Sonam and Vayu’s pictures

Sonam and Vayu’s festive photoshoot was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family in no time. The best comment came from none other than husband Anand Ahuja who wrote - “Miss you so much.” Sonam’s colleague and friend from the industry Bhumi Pednekar dropped a red heart emoticon.

Dussehra is being celebrated throughout the country today. Every year, the celebrations of Dussehra are marked by burning the effigy of King Ravana in a larger-than-life fashion. People gather in the grounds and maidans and watch the burning of the effigy – this signifies the triumph of goodness over evil. Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami are celebrated on the same day. West Bengal marks Durga Puja during the time Navratri is celebrated in the rest of the country. The last day of Durga Puja is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024: Best hairstyles for Garba nights that won't come undone with your energetic dance moves

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On